VIDEO: WV Impact: Capito Urges EPA to Approve Class VI Wells to Deploy Carbon Capture, Storage in WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, during a Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee hearing, Ranking Member U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) urged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to more quickly grant state primacy for Class VI and disburse funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she fought to include for future carbon capture, use, and storage (CCUS) in West Virginia.

“And the IIJA included $25 million to help EPA process Class VI permits and $50 million to help states obtain primacy for permitting Class VI wells, a necessary step towards broader deployment of carbon capture and storage.

“Despite the resources we provided in the IIJA, the EPA has not granted Class VI primacy to any state under this administration, nor has EPA granted an individual Class VI permit to store carbon dioxide since the Obama administration, with 169 Class VI wells now waiting to be permitted, under the EPA.

“Commercial scale deployment of carbon capture and storage, I think is vital if we are to meet our energy reliability needs while addressing emissions.

“The administration must quickly review and process Class VI primacy applications from states, as well as individual permit applications for projects in states without primacy.”

