The Culver City Film Festival celebrates 10 years of independent filmmaking

Culver City Film Festival 2023 celebrating 10 years of independent film

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preparations are underway for the 10th annual Culver City Film Festival, for Friday, December 1st through Thursday, December 7th at the Cinemark 18 and XD Theatre at the Promenade at Howard Hughes Center (HHLA). The 2023 Culver City Film Festival marks ten years of showcasing quality indie films in Los Angeles. “The festival attracts talented filmmakers from around the world”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. “We are proud to screen a wide array of diverse films in a high quality theater”, added Jon Gursha. In addition to films, the festival encourages screenwriters to submit their works to the festival in the screenwriters category on FilmFreeway. The Festival will feature an opening night kick-off party as well as a closing night awards show. Submissions are open on FilmFreeway.

The Culver City Film Festival is a contemporary venue for filmmakers and the general public to appreciate the film art form, plus, it provides networking opportunities for filmmakers. Additionally, the festival helps to promote various film techniques and technologies.

Celebrating 10 years of showcasing independent filmmaking, the festival promotes films that are can be overlooked by society. “The festival offers a platform for independent filmmakers to screen in high quality to the film festival attendees and audience. Filmmakers also have the opportunity to screen on our Roku platform ShortsDaily to an even larger audience”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. Submissions are open for filmmakers through this link: https://www.culvercityfilmfestival.com/submissions

About the Culver City Film Festival

The Culver City Film Festival is a registered trademark founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Co-founder Peter Greene, the Program Director. The Culver City Film Festival was founded to give independent films a high quality platform. The festival screens in high-quality cinematic screening venues and caters to independent filmmakers from around the world and Los Angeles. For more information please visit culvercityfilmfestival.com