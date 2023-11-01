Attorney General Bird Announces Settlement with Company That Deceived Iowa Homeowners Facing Foreclosure

DES MOINES— Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced a settlement with Summit Software Systems, Inc. and its owner Robert Boligan for their deceptive business practices. The Attorney General’s office alleged that the company used deceptive methods to solicit Iowa homeowners facing foreclosure and failed to provide the services they promised.

Summit sent misleading mailers to Iowans that offered foreclosure prevention services and access to “housing counselors.” Not only did Summit allegedly fail to deliver all services, but the mailers hid the company’s identity and gave the false impression that Summit was affiliated with the government. Summit and Boligan allegedly disregarded consumer safeguards and violated Iowa law by collecting money before services were performed and failing to provide a full written contract, required disclosure, cancellation, or other notices. Approximately 3,285 Iowans received the mailers with 15 Iowa households paying Summit and Boligan a total of $30,626.03.

“Iowans facing foreclosure are already struggling enough,” said Attorney General Bird. “For a company to trick them out of money on top of that is just flat wrong. My office is committed to protecting Iowans from fraud, and we are so glad to be able to return Iowa families their hard-earned money."

The settlement stops the alleged illegal and deceptive business practices, blocks the company and Boligan from doing any future mortgage foreclosure business in Iowa, and requires Summit to fully reimburse all affected Iowans. The Iowa Attorney General's office will send checks to affected Iowans in the second quarter of 2024.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office reminds Iowans facing foreclosure that they can contact Iowa’s safe and free mortgage counseling resource—Iowa Mortgage Help.

Read the full settlement agreement here.

