Women’s Foundation of the South Announces Last Call for “Crescendeaux” Ticket Purchases

Ticket Sales for the popular Nov. 4 Fundraising Event Close Nov. 3, 2023

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionary nonprofit organization Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS), founded by women of color to work on behalf of women and girls of color in the South, is closing ticket sales for its second annual fundraising event – Crescendeaux – at midnight EST on November 3rd. Crescendeaux, a multi-dimensional evening that elevates inclusion and diversity in fashion and culture, is sure to be a rousing success once again. Limited numbers of tickets can still be purchased at https://bit.ly/47cBIIW

The final lineup of designers includes Project Runway alum Korto Momulo, Dr. Sophia Aomo Omoro of odAOMO, West London Boutique, and Olivia London. New designers include Delisa Rose, Brocade Stops Black Eagle, and Thais Alice Mills of ThaisFlowers. Radio personality Uptown Angela will serve as host, DJ Legatron Prime will provide the sounds, and Teryl Lynn Foxx will MC the runway show.

This year, WFS will also welcome Mardi Gras Queens from Femme Fatale, Harmonia, and legendary Zulu Krewes to the runway as a nod to the effervescent spirit of the Big Easy. From the Krewe of Harmonia, Ms. Sydney Dedeaux, Queen Harmonia II, Dr. Camacia Smith-Ross, and Queen Harmonia III will appear; from the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, Dr. Monique R. Jones and Queen 2023 will appear; and from the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club Queens, Monica R. Veal QZ 2013, Georgette Mims QZ 2014,Troye Madison Washington QZ 2018, Crystal M. Guillemet QZ 2022, and Dr. Christy Lagarde-Spears QZ 2023 will appear.

All proceeds from Crescendeaux will benefit the vital work of the Women’s Foundation of the South to build the health, wealth, and power of women and girls of color in the South. WFS raises money and invests it in nonprofits and businesses across 13 states as the only permanent foundation dedicated to centering and investing in the collective health, wealth, and power of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and Asian women and girls across the entire American South.

We invest in women of color (WOC) because we know that when WOC-led organizations and businesses are well capitalized, they facilitate more just policies, hire more people of color, generate wealth in their communities, and conduct relevant and effective programs that create the conditions necessary for everyone to prosper.

About Women’s Foundation of the South

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.