Straydog Animal Shelter Presents Bets for Pets Casino Night Fundraiser

Bets for Pets Fundraiser

Community support is more important now than ever before. The rescue situation is dire and our rescue is drowning and over capacity.” — Pam Bollinger

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Straydog Animal Shelter will hold its annual fall fundraiser on Saturday, November 4th. The Bets for Pets Casino Night will take place at Venue Forty/50 located at 4050 Beltline Road in Addison. Doors open at 6 PM.

Founded in 1994 by Pat and Bill Arnold, Straydog began with the mission to rescue and rehabilitate homeless and abandoned dogs in a no-kill environment until each is adopted into a caring, loving home; and to act as a sanctuary for those dogs who are never adopted. Funds raised by Casino Night will be utilized for shelter operations including salaries of kennel staff, food and dog treats, veterinary care, utilities, vehicle and campus maintenance and all of the things necessary to take care of 160+ dogs in a shelter. “Community support is more important now than ever before,” says Pam Bollinger, Co-President, Straydog Inc. “The rescue situation is dire. and our rescue is drowning and over capacity. The community can help with financial support as well as fostering or caring for stray dogs that they see. Our expenses have increased just like everyone's personal expenses have increased. The more supporters we have, the more dogs we can help.” In addition to supporting a great cause, Bets for Pets guests can participate in silent and live auctions and gambling for the dogs while enjoying a great food buffet, whiskey tasting and a raffle drawing for a $2500 gift card. Bollinger concludes, “We hope to raise enough money to fund Straydog for a few months until we move on to our next fundraiser and to introduce our mission to new friends.”

Don’t mis this dog gone good time. Tickets to Bets for Pets are on sale now. Individual tickets are available for $200 and table sponsorships range from $2500 to $15,000. The community can also help by spreading the word about the Straydog mission and introduce it to friends and family. Volunteers are always needed to help with dogs at adoption events, to stuff mailings, work at fundraisers and make thank you calls. There is also a tremendous need for foster families to make room for more homeless dogs at the shelter. To purchase tickets or for more information on how to volunteer, visit www.straydog.org.

