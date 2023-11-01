Submit Release
Governor Lujan Grisham, Secretary-Designate Mountain issue statements for Native American Heritage Month  

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary-Designate James Mountain issued statements on Wednesday, November 1, the first day of Native American Heritage Month.

“This month, we pay tribute to and celebrate the Indigenous peoples of this land. As the Governor of New Mexico, I extend my heartfelt respect to the Pueblos, Apache Tribes and Navajo Nation, and all Native American people in this great state. While we honor and value the rich tapestry of diversity in our state and recognize the contributions of Native Americans, we also acknowledge the enduring challenges they still face.

“Despite these challenges, Native American communities remain strong and proudly uphold their deeply rooted traditions. Tribes continue to build up families and their communities through investments in infrastructure, economic development and education, and I am honored to govern alongside the steadfast leaders of these sovereign nations,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

“In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, it is my honor to recognize and honor the 19 Pueblos, Apache Tribes, and the Navajo Nation of New Mexico. I join Gov. Lujan Grisham in recognizing Native American Heritage Month and praise the Governor for her whole-hearted commitment to our Native people, our language and our culture. New Mexico is home to Native American tribes who have held these lands in trust and care since time immemorial. Our resilience as Native people has held true as a testament to who we are as Natives and our way of life,” said Secretary-Designate James Mountain.

