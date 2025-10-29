Governor announces $30 million to feed New Mexicans – 460,000 New Mexicans set to lose federal SNAP benefits Nov. 1

SANTA FE — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that the State of New Mexico will provide $30 million in state dollars starting Nov. 1 to ensure that low-income children and families, seniors and New Mexicans with disabilities continue to receive food benefits amidst an ongoing federal government shutdown.

The announcement comes in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to suspend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for 42 million recipients nationwide starting Nov. 1. In New Mexico, that’s approximately 460,000 New Mexicans — 21 percent of the state’s population and the highest participation rate in the nation.

“The Trump administration and Republicans in Congress have abdicated their responsibility to Americans in need, so we’re stepping up to help New Mexicans,” said Lujan Grisham. “This $30 million in state funding will ensure that families, seniors, and children who need assistance will still be able to put food on their tables in November.”

The Health Care Authority will distribute $30 million in state-funded food benefits onto existing EBT cards for eligible New Mexicans on Nov. 1. These state dollars are separate from federal SNAP funding and are intended to help feed New Mexicans through roughly the first 10 days of November.

The state’s emergency response includes:

$30 million in state funding for emergency food assistance.

Forty executive orders authorizing $750,000 each (the maximum allowed for each EO under state law) and declaring a state of emergency. The orders will also authorize the Health Care Authority to provide nutritional assistance to those otherwise eligible for SNAP benefits.

Continuing to accept SNAP applications, as benefits will be tied to application dates when federal funding resumes.

Partnering with community organizations, food banks, and schools to reach vulnerable populations.

“I’ve heard from constituents who are worried about how they’ll feed their families next month,” said Lt. Gov. Howie Morales. “This $30 million investment means meals for children, groceries for seniors, and hope for families who’ve been abandoned by Republicans in Washington. I commend Gov. Lujan Grisham for taking decisive action.”

New Mexicans enrolled in SNAP should expect the state funds announced by the governor by Saturday to equal roughly 30% of their benefit for November; with elderly and disabled recipients receiving at least $100.

Families can continue using funds already loaded on EBT cards. New Mexicans should continue applying for benefits at YES.NM.GOV, by calling 1-800-283-4465, or visiting any HCA Income Support Division office.

SNAP, established under the Food Stamp Act of 1964, is the nation’s largest anti-hunger program, serving approximately 42 million Americans annually. The program also generates economic activity, producing up to $1.80 in local economic benefits for every SNAP dollar spent.

More specifically, SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families so they can afford nutritious meals essential to health and well-being. New Mexico typically receives $80 to $90 million in SNAP benefits each month from the federal government. With the Trump administration’s decision to abruptly halt this benefit—despite the availability of a roughly $5 billion federal SNAP contingency fund—states are scrambling to ensure residents in need don’t go hungry.

“Hunger knows no party lines. Every New Mexican needs access to food, and I’m grateful the Governor is taking immediate action,” said Health Care Authority Secretary Kari Armijo. “We will do everything in our power to help New Mexicans navigate this uncertainty.”

USDA’s own “Lapse of Funding Plan” issued in September stated that “multi-year contingency funds are also available to fund participant benefits in the event that a lapse occurs in the middle of the fiscal year.” This interpretation is consistent with prior practice, including during the 2018-2019 government shutdown, and as recently as a few weeks ago in the USDA Lapse of Funding Plan, which the agency has since removed from its website. Even after accounting for administrative costs, more than $5 billion should remain available — a substantial share of the approximately $8 billion needed for a full month of benefits nationwide.

“Governor Lujan Grisham’s emergency funding demonstrates the leadership and moral clarity that New Mexicans deserve. We will not stand by while the federal administration chooses to let our families, children, seniors, and veterans go hungry,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque).

“SNAP is a lifeline for families who are struggling, not a bargaining chip. New Mexico is not going to allow the Trump Administration to play political games that put children and families in our state at risk of starvation,” said New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque). “Once again, we’re coming together to step up for our friends and neighbors when they need it most, and once again, we’re showing the rest of the country the way forward.”

“New Mexico is doing all it can to help alleviate suffering that Republicans in Washington are inflicting on our communities, but no state—including New Mexico—can afford to bridge this massive funding gap indefinitely,” Lujan Grisham said. “It’s up to Congress and President Trump to do what’s right and restore this critical nutrition funding that millions of American rely on every day.”