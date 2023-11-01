State Arts Council to add 12 artists to R.I.'s Teaching Artist Rosters

RHODE ISLAND, November 1 - Providence, RI—Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that the arts agency will be adding 12 new teaching artists to its official R.I. Teaching Artist Roster. The Roster is widely used as a public resource for educators and individuals looking to engage an artist for arts learning, residencies or projects.

More than 80 R.I. artist-educators are currently included on the R.I. Roster. Through a panel process, all have been selected based on their mastery of an artistic discipline, experience, and training to work in educational settings.

"Congratulations to the 12 talented artist-educators who will bring their creativity and passion for arts and culture to classrooms and other educational settings throughout Rhode Island," said Lynne McCormack, Executive Director of RISCA. "These artists, along with the other artists on the roster, are committed to teaching via the art-making process, which encourages the development of problem-solving, creative thinking and reasoning skills. We are grateful for their service."

This year's additions to the Artist Teaching Roster are:

Beth Adoette, Pawtucket, is an artist and certified eco-art wellness professional who creates and facilitates nature mandala workshops for groups, schools, and workplaces.

Sarah Ashley, Cranston, is an underground, multidisciplinary artist who has been practicing and learning different techniques of playwright, painting, writing, and performing poetry for the past 15 years.

Carolina Briones, Cranston, is Ecuadorian, and a painter who uses oil and acrylic techniques and works with adults and special seniors.

Tamara Diaz, Providence, visual artist, designer and social worker. The colorful tropi-pop style uses symbols in the form of a visual narrative.

Julia Gandrud, Providence, is an artist and educator who writes articles, blogs, and fiction.

Brooke Erin Goldstein, North Providence, works in quilted room installations or narrative-based wall pieces and small sculptures. The focus is on creating a visual for the complex emotions we experience in all types of situations and relationships.

Katie Gui (she/her), Providence, primarily works as a screen printer and arts educator.

Karen Isenberg, Providence, is a musician who focuses on creating a love and appreciation of music in early childhood (ages 0-5) through play, creative movement, and improvisation while building foundational tonal and rhythmic skills.

Steven Knapp, Providence, is an interdisciplinary artist mainly working with printmaking and sculpture techniques. Knapp is trained in Japanese papermaking.

Nada Samih-Rotondo, Providence, is a multi-genre creative writer and educator. Erica Woods, East Providence, is a singer, songwriter, and performance artist.

Chloe Zimmerman, Providence, is an artist and educator working across analogue film, video, installation, drawing, language art, and collaborative learning and making across disciplines.

RISCA's Roster is housed on the New England Foundation of the Arts' CreativeGround website.