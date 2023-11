Flaming Gorge anglers invited to Evanston open house

Green River - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River region will host a public open house in Evanston to discuss the Flaming Gorge fishery. Another open house hosted in Green River in early October was well attended, with over 50 members of the public receiving an update on the fishery at Flaming Gorge. This open house is a second opportunity for anglers to see the Flaming Gorge fishery presentation and talk to the fisheries biologist about Flaming Gorge. The meeting will be held at the Beeman-Cashin building at 35 10th St. in Evanston, WY, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.



Over the past few years, numerous research projects have been completed on kokanee salmon and lake trout, including an eight-month-long creel survey and population estimate of lake trout under 28 inches. Both projects were completed in cooperation with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.



The meeting will begin with a presentation covering past and present data to provide anglers with an understanding of the current status of the sport fisheries in Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The presentation will also include a section highlighting possible management options moving forward. Department fisheries biologists will be available to answer questions during and after the presentation. Anglers who fish Flaming Gorge are encouraged to attend.



Flaming Gorge Open House:

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION Nov. 15, 2023 6:00 p.m. Evanston 35 10th St

For more information about this open house or the fishery at Flaming Gorge, please contact Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath at 307-875-3225 ext 8617.The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

- WGFD -