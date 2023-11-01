Florida Trend's Florida 500, Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders

Florida 500

Florida 500's sixth annual edition is now available

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, U.S.A., November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unprecedented in scope, the sixth annual edition of Florida Trend's Florida 500 has been released. The published product is a year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders across major industries.

The 500 executives were selected based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews and months of research, culminating in this highly selective biographical guide of the individuals who are moving Florida forward. In addition to Florida Trend's own executive editorial team, a variety of sources were used to produce the lists, including input from executives of economic development organizations, professional associations and others who know their communities, industries and the state well.

Florida Trend Publisher David Denor says, "Now in its sixth year, the Florida 500 has become the quintessential business resource for identifying, recognizing and highlighting Florida business leaders who have significantly impacted the trajectory of our state. Distinctively created, organized and designed, the Florida 500 introduces this select group of individuals — sharing not only their business objectives — but their personal interests and motivations outside the office."

“One of Florida’s greatest strengths is the depth of talent in its business community, and we believe these individuals stand out for the difference they make far beyond their organizations and hometowns,” says Florida Trend Executive Editor Vickie Chachere. “Through the Florida 500, we hope our readers learn more about the people shaping Florida and also are inspired to see how they too can make a difference in our shared future.”

Check out the full Florida 500 list, including the Living Legends, at https://floridatrend500.com. Copies of the standalone publication are available for purchase.

About Florida Trend

