SkyViewTek, LLC Profiled as Empowering Businesses with Prolific Cybersecurity Solutions

Exton Region Chamber of Commerce Spotlights Local IT Business Impacting the Community

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, US, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyViewTek, LLC was prominently showcased in the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce annual directory, "Empowering Businesses with Comprehensive IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Solutions: The Journey of SkyViewTek." The profile showcases SkyViewTek (SVT), LLC's commitment to delivering top-notch IT solutions tailored to local businesses in the Main Line area and Greater Philadelphia suburbs.

SkyViewTek excels in proactive monitoring and managed IT services tailored for businesses. Their primary objective is to mitigate cybersecurity risks by strategically implementing business continuity plans in preparation for unforeseen incidents.

Bernie Orglmeister, SVT's CEO, is a proven leader and results-driven strategist with over 30 years of experience in IT management, project management and complex implementations requiring coordination of multiple vendors and resources. His expertise covers the implementation of IT “best practices” from both an in-house perspective and a consultant, including IT services, network design, enterprise software, business continuity and cloud solutions.

"We provide our clients with the same tools and services that Fortune 100 companies use to help keep computer networks running smoothly and securely at a fraction of the cost of a full IT department," stated Orglmeister. "Embracing the ever-changing digital landscape, including AI, we stand as guardians of our clients' data, defenders of your networks and champions of your business."

Being prominently showcased in the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce annual directory is an esteemed honor for SkyViewTek, LLC, as it reflects the recognition of their commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions and contributing to the technological landscape of local businesses. This spotlight is a testament to SkyViewTek’s dedication, expertise and impact within the community around the Main Line and Greater Philadelphia suburbs.

About the Exton Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1972, the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce is a private, voluntary, nonprofit 501(C)(6) business organization. Our mission is to enhance the economic environment in our community, support business growth and prosperity, advocate for sound public policy and deliver outstanding programs and benefits to our valued members.

About SkyViewTek LLC

SkyViewTek (SVT) is a leading managed IT and computer networking firm serving businesses in the Greater Philadelphia tri-state area and nationwide. Our core commitment lies in delivering comprehensive proactive managed IT and cybersecurity services. Additionally, we excel in project work, offering expertise in new office network design and setup. Trust us to ensure your business IT remains secure, up-to-date, and compliant with third-party organizations like HIPAA and PCI. For more information about SkyViewTek, visit their website at skyviewtek.com or call (610)-590-5006.