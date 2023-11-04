Vie Aesthetics Holborn Is Now Open

Dr Ioannis Liakas, Medical Director of Vie Aesthetics Holborn

Vie Aesthetics Unveils Their State-of-the-Art Holborn Clinic, Offering a 360-Degree Aesthetic, Beauty, and Health Experience

I started the Vie Aesthetics brand 10 years ago with a pledge to offer aesthetic treatments by doctors and medical practitioners ONLY, and I have kept my word.” — Vicky Grammatikopoulou

LONDON, HOLBORN, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vie Aesthetics, the internationally acclaimed leader in non-surgical cosmetic transformations, is proud to announce the opening of their third UK clinic, located at 95 Gray's Inn Road, Holborn. This doctor-led clinic is fully equipped, CQC registered, and ready to provide a comprehensive range of services in Aesthetics, Beauty, and Health, all under one roof, utilising the latest techniques and cutting-edge devices.

Headed by Dr. Ioannis Liakas, a world-renowned expert in Anti-ageing and Regenerative Medicine, Vie Aesthetics distinguishes itself as more than just a skin and laser clinic. Their holistic approach encompasses anti-wrinkle and collagen injections, menopause and weight management services, hair restoration, health screening, wellness packages, non-surgical facelifts, and body sculpting. "Empowering individuals to embrace the journey of ageing with grace and confidence has always been our mission at Vie Aesthetics. We believe that true beauty lies in self-acceptance and celebrating the unique story each person carries. With our new Holborn clinic, we aim to continue transforming lives and enhancing well-being, offering the latest in anti-ageing and aesthetic solutions. It's an honor to be a part of this exciting expansion, and we look forward to making a positive impact on our clients' lives." says Dr. Ioannis Liakas, MD.

Vie Aesthetics has garnered a global reputation, earning recognition as the "Best Aesthetics Practice Globally" at the MyFaceMyBody Awards in 20/21. The brand is synonymous with jaw-dropping non-surgical transformations and discreet, natural-looking results. The Holborn branch, like its Harley Street and Essex counterparts, is set to attract a diverse clientele, including showbiz figures and even royalty.

Vicky Grammatikopoulou, the founder and CEO of Vie Aesthetics, expressed her excitement, saying, "I am delighted to see our new clinic open its doors. We are an 'Investors In People Gold' provider, and our priority is building trusting relationships—with our clients, our staff, our local community, and our peers. This is how, despite the challenges and hardship during and after the pandemic, we are not only thriving as a company but expanding too. Our motto, 'Celebrating the Beauty of Life,' is reflected by all of us in everything we do in our clinics. We listen, we advise, we empower, care, appreciate, and celebrate our clients."

Vicky further states, " For the last 10 years, we have been helping men and women, who visit us from across the UK and from abroad, achieve their personal transformation goals with safe, effective, innovative, and affordable aesthetic procedures."

The new Holborn clinic, situated in a 5-storey building in Central London, boasts five state-of-the-art treatment rooms, stylish waiting areas, and consulting offices. The second floor also houses the London Hill Medical (LHM) Training Academy. "We are delighted to be offering our world-class aesthetics courses and masterclasses to medical practitioners from the UK and abroad in this beautiful location in the heart of Holborn", says Richard Hughes, the director of LHM Training Academy.

To celebrate their 10-Year Anniversary and the opening of the Holborn clinic, Vie Aesthetics are offering Welcome Vouchers and special offers for clients. They have also introduced a membership subscription scheme that allows clients to secure "Friends and Family Rates" and year-round perks. Y9u can meet teh whole team also on the 25th November at the Pause Live conference in London, the first of its kind customer-facing Menopause Conference in the UK.

Whether youre looking for effective treatments for acne, pigmentation, sun damage, lines, and wrinkles, you seek expertise in Laser Hair Removal, IPL skin rejuvenation, or you want to find out about non-surgical nose jobs, eyelid lifts, IV Vitamin infusions, DNA and blood testing packages, medical weight management, menopause services, and hair restoration, whay not give them a visit? It may become your new go-to clinic in London!

Vie Aestethetics at PauseLive conference