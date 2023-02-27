Welcome to the future of skin regeneration with the PNDS revolution at Vie Aesthetics

Vicky Grammatikopoulou, Founder and CEO of Vie Aesthetics London, UK Dr Ioannis Liakas, Medical Director of Vie Aesthetics

Vie Aesthetics have launched Plenhyage XL, a groundbreaking skin regenerative treatment, in their multi award winning clinics in London, Essex and Germany

It’s a highly versatile treatment with a host of potential applications - including treatment for acne, hyperpigmentation and rosacea, as well as the signs of ageing.” — Dr Eleni-Maria Liaka

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plenhyage XL is a new regenerative option, now available in the UK to men and women who are looking to improve their skin’s vibrancy, tone, and texture. From acne to rosacea and from age spots to sun damage, this promises to be an excellent way to rejuvenate the appearance of your skin. Vie Aesthetics are are leaders in regenerative treatments and wellness protocols. Their Harley Street and Essex-based clinics, which were voted Best UK and Global Aesthetic Practice at the MyFaceMyBody Global Awards, offer cutting-edge treatments and solutions for skin, hair and wellness.

“For us, when it comes to skin health and anti-ageing, innovation is key”, says Vicky Grammatikopoulou, the CEO of Vie Aesthetics. And Vicky explains “we are very excited to be now offering the new Plenhyage XL treatment for face and body. It revolutionises the way we think about maintaining healthy skin, as it works on a cellular level. The Polynucleotides (PDRNs) in the Plenhyage XL solution promise to repair and regenerate the skin through antioxidant, fibroblast-stimulating and moisturising action to treat acne scarring, age spots, pigmentation, sundamage, fine lines and wrinkles."

So, what is this new injectable treatment?

Unlike dermal fillers and skin boosters, which traditionally use hyaluronic acid, this treatment contains PDRNs – the building blocks of protein. These are responsible for activating cell functions, promoting hyaluronic acid synthesis, stimulating fibroblast growth, and boosting collagen production. And that’s not all. PlenhyageXL injections act on two levels: Prevention and Repair. Yes, these oligo-peptides have been scientifically proven to be highly effective at repairing damaged tissues, stimulating fibroblasts, and increasing moisture levels in the skin. As a result, Plenhyage XL helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, sagging, and other signs of aging while promoting healthier looking skin.

“With its breakthrough formulation of polynucleotides (PDRN), Plenhyage XL promises to be the next big thing in skin regeneration”, says Dr Ioannis Liakas, the Medical Director at Vie Aesthetics, and he adds “it is incredibly effective in both preventing and treating signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles under the eyes, uneven skin tone, and dullness, but it is also a great tool for our doctors to reduce acne scarring as well as hyperpigmentation due to sun exposure.”

How does Plenhyage XL work?

Plenhyage XL uses DNA to alter the behaviour of the skin cells and promote collagen production. The polynucleotide chain in Plenhyage XL in addition to attracting water molecules, has an anti-free radical action, acting as a scavenger of OH hydroxyl radicals which tend to accumulate as a result of stress, cell damage, external agents such as UV rays. The moisturizing action and anti-free radical activity help to create an optimal environment for the growth of fibroblasts, helping to restore the elasticity of the tissues. As a result, Plenhyage XL helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, sagging, and other signs of aging while promoting healthier looking skin.

Who is Plenhyage XL for?

Plenhyage XL this is perfect for patients who need a general improvement in skin quality or particular lesions they want to improve. It is very beneficial for rejuvenating the face, including the under-eye area. As well as being injected into the upper, mid and lower face, Plenhyage XL can also treat the neck, décolletage, inner arms, thighs, and knees. It can improve skin overall and help with age spots, UV spots, acne scarring, and sun damage spots. The treatment is performed only by medical practitioners and Vie Aesthetics offer this treatment in all their clinics, both in Essex, in London and in Germany.

So, if you want to take your skincare routine up a notch then Plenhyage XL may be worth considering!

Plenhyage XL at Vie Aesthetics