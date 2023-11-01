Submit Release
TDOT Commissioner to Talk About Safety Concerns on Tennessee Roadways

Memphis, Tenn. – Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley will join elected state officials and the Tennessee Highway Patrol at our District office in Shelby County on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to discuss safety concerns for TDOT HELP truck drivers, and how motorists can expect to see the increased presence of Troopers around TDOT vehicles working on the side of the road.

Thursday’s event will begin at 9:30 a.m. CST and will last approximately 15 minutes.

Who:                  Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner    

                             THP Lt. Colonel Jimmie Johnson

                                                       

What:                Safety concerns for TDOT workers and first responders on Tennessee roadways

 

When:               Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. CST

 

Where:              TDOT District Office

                             12077 Hwy 70

                             Arlington, Tennessee 38002             

                             Parking will be available at this location

             

                                                                                                     ###

