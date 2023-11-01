TDOT Commissioner to Talk About Safety Concerns on Tennessee Roadways
Memphis, Tenn. – Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley will join elected state officials and the Tennessee Highway Patrol at our District office in Shelby County on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to discuss safety concerns for TDOT HELP truck drivers, and how motorists can expect to see the increased presence of Troopers around TDOT vehicles working on the side of the road.
Thursday’s event will begin at 9:30 a.m. CST and will last approximately 15 minutes.
Who: Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner
THP Lt. Colonel Jimmie Johnson
What: Safety concerns for TDOT workers and first responders on Tennessee roadways
When: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. CST
Where: TDOT District Office
12077 Hwy 70
Arlington, Tennessee 38002
Parking will be available at this location
