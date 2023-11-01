2023 Glendo pheasant hunt regulations and maps

Laramie - Glendo pheasant hunters should be aware of several changes to regulations for the Glendo pheasant hunt this year (Hunt Area 9). The following information includes details that have been published in the 2023 Glendo Pheasant Hunt Regulations flyer on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website, and updated information about parking and road closures.

New this year, shooting hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, Glendo permits are not required. In previous years, a Glendo permit was required to hunt on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays. This change was made as a result of low hunter participation in the permit draw and low turnout from permitted hunters on permit days. Without the permit requirement, any hunter will be allowed to hunt on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays. As a reminder, a Pheasant Special Management Permit is still required, as is a Glendo State Park use permit if hunting within the park. Hunters must also have a valid Wyoming game bird license, a conservation stamp (unless exempt by state statute), and a hunter safety certificate.

All hunters must park in designated parking areas before going into the field. Updated maps detailing parking areas, open and closed roads, and property boundaries for Airport Bay, Muddy Bay, and the North Glendo Wildlife Habitat Management Area can be found on the Game and Fish website. Please note that newly implemented road closures in the North Glendo WHMA will be enforced, including through the addition of newly installed road gates, and hunters must park in the marked lots. These actions are being taken to mitigate habitat damage and improve safety for hunters in the field.

As a reminder, youth-only hunt days will be held in Hunt Area 9 each Sunday in November (5, 12, 19, and 26). Only persons under the age of 18 may hunt on these days.

If you have any questions about these or other regulations, please contact your local Game and Fish office. The Casper Regional Office can be reached at 307-473-3400, and the Laramie Regional Office can be reached at 307-745-4046.

The Glendo pheasant hunt is made possible by partnership from the Bureau of Reclamation and Wyoming State Parks, and we hope you enjoy this great hunting opportunity.



