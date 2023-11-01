Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Program Draws New Law Enforcement Officers from All 50 States

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that officers from all 50 states and two US territories have moved to Florida or joined the profession since Florida launched the Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. More than 3,350 bonuses of $5,000 after taxes have been awarded to new recruits and law enforcement officers who have moved to Florida, bringing the total amount awarded through the program to more than $22.5 million to date. Of those 3,350 officers, 915 officers have moved from other states, including 47 from Illinois. Of those officers from Illinois, three officers have moved to Florida following billboards placed in Illinois, encouraging officers to make the move to a state that consistently backs the blue. Florida’s law and order policies have resulted in a 50-year record low crime rate.

“With a national lack of support for the important work law enforcement officers do daily, Florida has stood up for what is right,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our back the blue policies have brought officers from all 50 states and two US territories to Florida. We will continue to support law and order and make investments in the people that keep our communities safe.”

“Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, 915 people from across the nation have relocated to Florida to be law enforcement officers in our great state,” said FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “When states threaten to defund their police, they not only put their communities in danger but also the very lives of those who work so hard to protect them — I am proud that many have moved to Florida to pursue their careers because they know they will be supported.”

This successful program encourages Floridians to join the profession and attracts out-of-state recruits or experienced officers to relocate to Florida. In addition to a $5,000 recruitment bonus, the benefits of becoming a Florida law enforcement officer include financial stability, upward mobility, excellent health and retirement benefits, student loan forgiveness programs, home loan programs, and more.

