Dr. Stephen Lam Chan, Dr. Eileen M. O’Reilly, Dr. Alberto F. Sobrero to chair HMP Global’s 26th World GI Congress

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the omnichannel leader in healthcare events and education, today announced the 26th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer chairs — Stephen Lam Chan, MD, of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Eileen M. O’Reilly, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City; and Alberto F. Sobrero, MD, of Clinica Montallegro in Genoa, Italy — who will oversee the development of an innovative scientific programme tailored for oncology professionals dedicated to improving the lives of patients impacted by diseases of the GI tract.

The 2024 World GI Congress will be held 3-6 July 2024 at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona. The 25th Congress held earlier this year brought together more than 3,000 oncology, pathology, and hepatology clinicians, surgeons, researchers, and experts from more than 100 countries to share pioneering research and discuss state-of-the-art best practices in treating patients with GI cancers.

“GI cancers account for 1 in 4 of all cancer cases and 1 in 3 cancer deaths globally,” said Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education. “Given the incredible advances in recent years, it is imperative that clinicians stay up to date on the latest research and best practices in diagnosing and treating their patients. Dr. Chan, Dr. O’Reilly, and Dr. Sobrero are world-leading clinical researchers and devoted oncology educators, and with their leadership World GI Congress will remain the global leader in GI oncology education and innovation.”

“For more than two decades the World GI Congress has been known for groundbreaking innovation in GI oncology, including the 2023 meeting that received a record-breaking 500-plus abstract submissions and hosted 450 on-site poster presentations,” said Dr. O’Reilly. “We are looking forward to planning the 2024 scientific programme, sharing practice-changing research and strategies for diagnosing and treating GI cancers.”

“Specific innovations will regard special focus on the burning issues in patient management and trials design, the precise quantitation of risk and benefits from current treatments and extra time dedicated to the critical interpretation of validity and relevance of latest clinical trial results” Dr. Sobrero added.

Dr. Chan agreed with these sentiments.

“As we diagnose and treat patients, it is imperative that clinicians understand the best strategies and stay updated on the latest research in this evolving field,” he said. ‘World GI Congress brings together the leading minds in GI oncology and the research at the forefront of improving care and outcomes for every patient with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.”

Stephen Lam Chan, MD

Stephen Lam CHAN is the Clinical Professor at the Department of Clinical Oncology and the Assistant Dean (Healthcare System) at the Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. His main interest of research is clinical and translational studies on hepatobiliary-pancreatic and neuroendocrine cancers. Prof. Chan has published more than 200 papers in peer reviewed journals and delivered over 140 international lectures. Internationally, Prof. Chan is serving as the Head of External Relations of the International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA). He also currently serves as Associate Editor of several journals including the Journal of Hepatology and Liver Cancer. He has established a charity, Hand-in-Hand Cancer Foundation, to serve patients in Hong Kong.

Eileen M. O’Reilly, MD

Dr. O’Reilly holds the Winthrop Rockefeller Endowed Chair in Medical Oncology at MSK. She serves as the Section Head for Hepatopancreaticobiliary/ Neuroendocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Oncology Service, Co-Director for Medical Initiatives at the David M. Rubenstein Center for Pancreatic Cancer and is an Attending Physician and Member at MSK and Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College.

She earned her medical degree at Trinity College in Ireland and completed her postgraduate training in Ireland and subsequent Hematology/Oncology Fellowship training at MSK. Dr. O’Reilly is a clinical scientist whose research focus involves integration of molecular and genetic-based therapies for pancreas cancer along with development of adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatments and identification of biomarkers for therapy selection. Dr. O’Reilly is the Chair of the MSK Human Research Protection Program and IRB. Nationally, Dr. O’Reilly is Co-Chair of the NCI Alliance Co-Operative Group Gastrointestinal Cancers Committee and serves on the NCI Gastrointestinal Cancers Steering Committee (GISC), Chair of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Board of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and on the Board of the National Pancreas Foundation.

Alberto F. Sobrero, MD

Dr. Sobrero is a Consultant Oncologist at Clinica Montallegro in Genoa, Italy. After earning his MD from the University of Genoa, he took up the position of postdoctoral Associate in Medical Oncology at Yale University, where he became Associate Research Scientist in in 1983. Before returning to Genoa in 1985, he completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the Yale-affiliated Norwalk Hospital.

From 2002 to 2006, Professor Sobrero was Chairman of the Protocol Review Committee of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), and he has been part of the faculty of the ASCO-FECS Clinical Research courses at Flims for seven years. He served on the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology from 2004-2006 and was part of the Scientific Committee of ASCO (2007-2008). His main research interests include gastrointestinal cancer treatment and design and interpretation of clinical trials in oncology, and he is now a member of the EORTC protocol review committee.



2024 Scientific Programme

The 2024 World GI Congress scientific programme will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, case discussions, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange.

World GI Congress is designed for practicing clinicians dedicated to enhancing their knowledge and advancing the treatment and management of GI cancers. For more information or to register, visit worldgicancer.com.



