SCCG Management Announces Sponsorship Partnership with Seamless Chex to Enhance Payment Solutions in iGaming

SCCG Partners with SeamlessChex to Enhance Payment Solutions in iGaming

This strategic alliance is poised to streamline payment processing solutions across the dynamic landscapes of iGaming, Daily Fantasy Sports, and Sweepstakes.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, the premier advisory firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to unveil its partnership with SeamlessChex Merchant Services, a prominent figure in the credit card and ACH industry. This strategic alliance is poised to enhance and streamline payment processing solutions across the dynamic landscapes of iGaming, Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS), and Sweepstakes.

SeamlessChex Merchant Services is renowned for its secure, efficient, and innovative payment solutions, covering both cash-ins and cash-outs. Offering a versatile range of payment options, and with access to multiple banks, they are a one-stop shop designed to cater to the specific needs of iGaming businesses. This means greater scalability, improved conversion rates, swift approvals, and the fastest funding times available.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “SCCG is thrilled to announce our partnership with SeamlessChex Merchant Services, a recognized leader in the credit card and ACH industry. This partnership symbolizes our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier solutions and innovations in the gambling industry.”

This partnership aligns SeamlessChex Merchant Services' advanced payment processing capabilities with SCCG’s deep industry expertise, aiming to provide unparalleled service and innovation in the gaming sector. The collaboration is expected to catalyze growth, enhance operational efficiencies, and ensure robust and secure payment solutions for clients in the iGaming and DFS sectors.

Elliot Lief, COO and Partner at SeamlessChex, commented on the partnership, stating, “The Seamless + SCCG partnership responds to the growing demand for agile and reliable payment processing systems. Our collaboration is grounded in shared values of expertise, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, placing these principles at the core of everything we do.”

This partnership is a testament to both companies' dedication to driving innovation and excellence in the gambling industry. SCCG Management and SeamlessChex Merchant Services are committed to empowering the gaming community with state-of-the-art payment solutions, ensuring a seamless and secure transaction experience.



ABOUT SEAMLESS CHEX

SeamlessChex stimulates business growth by providing secure and reliable payment processing solutions. We cater to a diverse array of industries, including both traditional storefront retail and high-volume e-commerce brands. Our comprehensive suite of services includes eCheck, ACH, and credit card processing. We take a personalized, hands-on approach, emphasizing education and guidance to empower our merchants for success.

https://www.seamlesschex.com/



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com



