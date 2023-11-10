Country Artist - Adam Warner - Releases Official Music Video for New Single "First Face"
Touching Music Video Chronicles Love Story of Warner and his Wife Megan
I wrote this song for my wife and our baby girl Rivers. I wanted the music video to tell our story from the time we met, to getting engaged, then getting married and now having our fist child.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Rocker, Songwriter and Marine Veteran Adam Warner releases the Official Music Video for his current single “First Face.” The single, written by Adam Warner, Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher and Mark Addison Chandler, was produced by Daniel Dennis and Mark Addison Chandler.
The touching video, produced by Karl Weidmann (Southern Cabin Films). chronicles Warner's love story with his wife Megan and the recent birth of their first child on October 20th. Warner says he dedicated the love song to his wife and newborn daughter, Rivers.
"I wrote this song for my wife and our baby girl Rivers," said Adam Warner. "I wanted the music video to tell our story from the time we met, to getting engaged, then getting married and now having our fist child. It has chronicled our love story and I love my girls! This one is for y’all."
This is the fourth single in 2023 from Warner off his upcoming EP. “First Face” is being released on the heels of his successful singles “Boots in the Bed,” “The Farmer,” and "Cowboy Crazy," all garnered support from various country playlists with the music video for “The Farmer” premiering on RFD-TV.
Warner released his third full-length album What We’re Known For in 2022 with many of those singles hitting various country playlists. Songs like “Catchin’ Hell,” “Reason to Redneck,” “Long Haired Country Boy,” “Split a Beer,” “Lost in a Country Song,” and “One Drunk” contributed to his now over 5 million worldwide streams & views.
Warner will be taking the remainder of the year off to spend time with his wife and baby, but he’s looking forward to releasing new music in 2024 with his next single “Where I’m Coming From” expected just after the New Year.
“First Face” is available now on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music and anywhere you stream music. The touching Official Music Video for “First Face” will be available on November 3rd on Adam Warner's YouTube Channel.
More About Adam Warner
The Lawrenceville, IL native, Adam Warner moved to Nashville TN to pursue his passion of creating country southern rock music after proudly serving in the United States Marines.
Warner’s second album, Big Storm, released in February 2021 to rave reviews. The album had popular singles including "Big Storm," "That's How You Know You're Living," "Someone God Can Use," "Semper Fi", "Rowdy As Randall" and the heavily streamed and video viewed "4 Square Miles," the song that pays homage to Adam's hometown of Lawrenceville IL and his 5th generation family farm.
Warner’s single "Semper Fi," featuring Trace Adkins is dedicated to all active and former military and awarded the Country Music Song of the Year at the 2019 Independent Music Awards. Adam Warner had his first opportunity to grace the stage of the Grand Ole Opry as he performed on the show "Sunday Mornin’ Country" during CMA Fest week 2019.
Adam Warner is blazing his own trail in country music and you can expect big things to come from this talented singer-songwriter in the near future.
For more information, visit www.adamwarneriscountry.com.
Official Music Video for "First Face" by Adam Warner