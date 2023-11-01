Partner | Wealth Manager L.R. Mickle Joins Kingsview Partners Myrtle Beach, S.C. Office

Myrtle Beach Office Bolsters Its Strong Local Presence With Additional Expertise

We're pleased to welcome L.R. to Kingsview. His experience, dedication and commitment to client success align with our core values and reinforces our mission to provide exceptional financial services.” — Sean McGillivray, Kingsview Partners CEO

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners announced today that Partner | Wealth Manager L.R. Mickle has joined their Myrtle Beach, South Carolina office. Originally from Pawleys Island, South Carolina, L.R. has twelve years of industry experience and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and a specialization in Corporate Communication from the College of Charleston.

L.R.'s wealth management philosophy centers on educating clients during market fluctuations, building lifelong relationships, and providing exceptional customer service. He has emphasized the importance of continuous learning and professional development throughout his career. "I believe in the ripple effect of knowledge. My ultimate purpose in learning is to be able to pass information forward and help others achieve financial success."

L.R. currently maintains the Series 65 license along with health and life Insurance licenses for the state of South Carolina. He also previously held Series 6, Series 7 and Series 63 licenses.

"The most gratifying aspect of my work is knowing that what I do has a positive impact. I chose this profession because I want to help people, and I'm grateful to be able to do that every day.", says L.R. Kingsview's independent platform means L.R. can provide comprehensive wealth management services, including personal financial guidance, custom financial planning, expert portfolio management, clear performance reporting, and collaboration with tax and legal experts.

# # #

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., T.D. Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.