Fourth Annual SDDOT Snowplow Naming Contest Underway

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) announced the fourth annual snowplow naming contest. Over the past three winters, SDDOT has actively engaged with thousands of South Dakotans to bring this contest to life. Thousands of clever names have been submitted throughout the state by classrooms, daycares, businesses, retirement communities, and individuals.

“The 2022-23 winter season was definitely one for the record-books,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Our SDDOT winter operations staff worked countless hours to remove snow in some of the toughest winter weather conditions experienced in recent years. The snowplow contest is a fun, yet purposeful, way to interact with the public to encourage usage of vital winter weather related resources like SD511.”

The fourth annual SDDOT Snowplow Naming Contest is open through Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. The public can find the official entry form and rules, along with previous contest winning names and photos, on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov. The contest is found under the featured resources section on the home page. When the contest closes, SDDOT personnel will vote for their favorite entries. In December, the SDDOT will officially announce one named snowplow within each of the 12 SDDOT geographic areas.

Last year, SDDOT took the snowplow naming contest to another level with a Blizzard Bracket held in March and April. The bracketing contest provided the SDDOT with additional opportunities to promote winter safety messaging during the prolonged winter season. Over 70,000 votes were cast in the Blizzard Bracket. Blizzard Buster, a plow named in the Sioux Falls Area, advanced through the brackets to win the 2023 statewide championship.

“Let’s all be diligent in promoting the many resources SDDOT and other agencies make available for traveler safety,” Jundt added. “Please encourage family and friends to bookmark the SDDOT web site and to sign up for customized SD511 notifications on https://sd511.org. This free service allows people to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of their choice.” As part of the contest, SDDOT creates snowplow and winter driving awareness coloring sheets, crossword puzzles, and word finds for families and classrooms. Materials are available for download on the contest page. For more information about the contest, contact Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator at 605-773-2898 or via email at julie.stevenson@state.sd.us.

