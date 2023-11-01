Where next for English devolution?

What progress has the government made in devolving power across England? Has it been a success? And what would a Labour government do differently?

In this special episode of Inside Briefing, Akash Paun, the Institute for Government’s devolution watcher-in-chief, travels across England to find out whether a devolution revolution – promised by George Osborne back in 2015 – is really taking place. Join Akash as he takes a journey on Manchester’s new Bee Network buses, heads to the Conservative and Labour party conferences, explores how power is being devolved to the East Midlands, and brings together an expert panel to make sense of England’s evolving devolution settlement.

Featuring:

Simon Christian, Director of Public Services Consulting at Grant Thornton UK

Charlotte Aldritt, CEO of the Centre for Progressive Policy

Adam Hawksbee, Deputy Director of Onward

Mark Sandford, Senior Research Analyst at the House of Commons Library

Plus interviews with:

Ben Bradley MP, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

Jess Studdert, Deputy Chief Executive of New Local

Dr Fiona Aldridge, West Midlands Combined Authority

Tom Pope, IfG Deputy Chief Economist

This podcast was produced with the kind support of Grant Thornton UK.