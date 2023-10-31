Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,804 in the last 365 days.

Alexander Novak meets with Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov

RUSSIA, October 31 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak met with Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

Alexander Novak meets with Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov

They discussed expanding cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas and electric power sectors and the development of renewable energy sources. The growing trade between the countries was noted. At the end of 2022, bilateral trade increased by 25 percent. In January–August 2023, it grew by 15.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

“Major Russian oil and gas concerns collaborate with Azerbaijan and are ready to expand cooperation. In particular, there are a number of new initiatives for the transit and processing of Russian hydrocarbons using Azerbaijani capacities. The objective is to consolidate our efforts,” noted Alexander Novak.

The agenda of the talks included the participation of Russian oil and gas companies in new production projects in Azerbaijan and scaling up their fuel sales in the country, including increased reverse supplies of Russian oil through the Tikhoretsk-Baku oil pipeline.

The prospects for expanding technological cooperation between Russian and Azerbaijani companies under the import substitution policy were also discussed.

 

You just read:

Alexander Novak meets with Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more