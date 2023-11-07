CYBER RANGES and CIO Africa launch the CIO Cyber Drill 2023

CIO Africa

CIO Cyber Drill 2023 will be a Cyber Competition for teams to test their incident response and cyber defense abilities against current / emerging threat actors.

NAIROBI, KENYA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBER RANGES and CIO Africa are pleased to announce the CIO Cyber Drill 2023. This competitive cyber challenge will run during the upcoming CIO100 Symposium & Awards Conference this November 23rd.

CIO Cyber Drill 2023 will be a Cyber Competition open to teams willing to test their incident response and cyber defense abilities against current and emerging threat actors, as relevant to Enterprises and Critical Infrastructure Operators.

CIO Cyber Drill 2023 is scheduled to take place on 23rd November 2023 and will unfold over a 6-hour span. During this intensive timeframe, participants will have the opportunity to engage themselves in a series of challenges and exercises that mirror the complexities and dynamics of contemporary cyber threats. These challenges are designed to assess participants' abilities to swiftly and effectively respond to cyberattacks, mitigate risks, and safeguard the digital integrity of the designated sectors in enterprises.

Harry Hare, Chairman of dx5 Group (CIO Africa) states: “By participating in CIO Cyber Drill 2023 during CIO100 Symposium & Awards, individuals and teams will be able to enjoy the unique opportunity of developing and fine-tuning their incident response strategies and cyber defense methodologies in a controlled, next-generation, high-fidelity simulation environment. We are delighted to work with CYBER RANGES and their regional distributor Silensec to strengthen our organizations’ cyber defense capability.”

Pauline Omollo, Head of Sales & Business Development for CYBER RANGES’ master distributor Silensec, comments: “CYBER RANGES offers CIO100 participants a unique opportunity to Be Ahead of the Cyber Game by challenging their cybersecurity proficiency hands on against peers in a realistic, simulation-based contest. With CIO Cyber Drill 2023 organizations provide their cyber defense teams with the opportunity to benchmark their abilities in a threat-informed, real-life scenario.”

Amrajit Labhuram, Threat Emulation Lead at CYBER RANGES, gives some anticipation on CIO Cyber Drill 2023: “We will run a challenge based on a recently uncovered ransomware group called Atom Silo. It is an ultra-stealthy adversary with its own bag of novel and sophisticated tactics, techniques, and procedures. These procedures are full of twists and turns, and challenging to spot. We shall securely detonate it on our next-gen cyber range platform, equipped with complex monitoring of user performance, and objective-based integrated training. As Gartner has this month stated in their Emerging Tech Impact Radar, a platform like CYBER RANGES is the preferrable solution for security leaders and chief information security officers given that they add greater overall value than low-end, ‘light-weight’ solutions. Light-weight cyber range solutions are similar to what can be delivered in a public cloud with just basic, stand-alone, exploitable template workloads without scenario templates, attack emulation, reporting and monitoring.

Note to Editors

Formerly known as CIO Africa, dx⁵ Group has been built on a passion for transformative technology and authentic community engagement. dx⁵ creates, supports and activates digital transformation across the African continent through multiple C-Suite connections, driving change and growth in a variety of industries.

CYBER RANGES is the state-of-the-art next-generation military-grade full-content-lifecycle cyber range that applies high automation, high orchestration, and response (TOAR) with high scalability to the delivery of even complex large-audience cyberdrills and deep-dive cybersecurity training. Based on cloud technology, CYBER RANGES is available on-premise (also in transportable, ruggedized command center configurations) and natively on public cloud.

Over the years CYBER RANGES has gained through Silensec strong respect as a major, long-term contributor to Africa’s cyber defense capabilities thanks to other high-profile partnerships, such as ITU and AfricaCERT.

You can register here: https://cioafrica.co/event-reg-forms/cyber_ranges_cio_cyber_drill_2023/?tid=83388

For enquiries

CIO Africa

eDevelopment House

603 Limuru Road

PO Box 49475 – 00100 GPO Nairobi, Kenya

Tel. +254 717 535307

CYBER RANGES

Quantico Cyber Range

1010 Corporate Drive, Stafford, VA 22554

USA

E-mail: contact@cyberranges.com

Web: www.cyberranges.com

Silensec (Africa) Ltd.

Eldama Park, Tsavo Wing, Eldama Ravine Road

Westlands, PO Box 25388 – 00100 GPO

Nairobi, Kenya

Tel.: +254 (0) 20 8071814

Web: www.silensec.com