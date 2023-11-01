Vistatec Welcomes Emily Carroll as Marketing Solutions Project Manager

Vistatec is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Carroll to the Vistatec Marketing Department.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emily holds a First Class Honors Master’s Degree in Global Business Practice from UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Studies, with a Marketing specialization, from Dublin City University. Additionally, she undertook a year of her studies at Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster, Germany.

Emily has gained diverse international marketing experience across a range of industries and companies, including Bord Bia - the Irish trade development and promotion body, where she supported the development and implementation of B2B marketing campaigns for key Irish exports. In her most recent position at Lonely Planet, Emily worked on the planning and execution of the trade marketing strategy across multiple priority markets.

Emily’s expertise lies within international marketing, focusing particularly on B2B. She brings an in-depth knowledge of branding, content marketing, project management, and website management to her role at Vistatec.

“I’m really excited to join Vistatec and to apply my international marketing experience to the world of localization,” said Emily. “I’m looking forward to contributing to Vistatec’s continued success as a leading-edge company in the localization industry, particularly in the area of thought leadership.”

“We are delighted to welcome Emily Carroll to Vistatec. Her knowledge of B2B marketing and branding will be a great asset to the Marketing Department,” remarked Simon Hodgkins, CMO of Vistatec.