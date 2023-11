8vdx announces YC S23 Demo Day Fund investment update and launch of Follow-on Fund

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- 8vdx, is excited to announce its recent investment in 30 startups from the Y Combinator (YC) S23 batch after a rigorous evaluation of over 150 startups. This recent milestone brings the total to 90 YC startups that 8vdx has invested in from the past four batches, managing assets of approximately $9M.Significant insights from 8vdx's recent engagement with YC's S23 batch include:YC S23 Batch Overview: The YC S23 batch had a predominant focus on Artificial Intelligence. With an agile approach to investment, 8vdx commenced its funding three weeks prior to YC's demo day, securing attractive valuation opportunities.Investment Strategy and Co-Investors: 8vdx strategically deployed $2.25M across 30 startups, with the inclusion of a bridge to demo day loan. Renowned co-investors accompanying 8vdx in this venture include Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Initialized Capital, and SV Angel, among others.Tech Veterans Onboard: To ensure precision in investment decisions, 8vdx incorporated insights from five tech industry veterans. This team leveraged AI Analyst copilot, an in-house tool, for comprehensive investment reports on YC's S23 startups.Furthermore, 8vdx is excited to introduce its Follow-on Fund, designed to channel strategic investments into distinguished YC portfolio startups prepped for Series A raises. This fund emphasizes 8vdx's commitment to nurturing startups in its portfolio, aiming to deploy investments ranging from $500k to $1M.YC stands as one of the world's premier startup accelerators, boasting over 90 unicorns and generating $600B+ in value. 8vdx, a YC W22 batch alum, uniquely positions itself in this ecosystem with early access and invaluable insights, setting it apart from other Venture Capital Funds.For additional inquiries, please reach out to founders@8vdx.com.About 8vdx:8vdx is a YC W22 batch company, pioneering as a digital marketplace connecting investors to YC Startups. It offers a platform to invest in leading YC accelerator program winners, allowing investors to scale with them throughout their venture journey.