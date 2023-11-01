8vdx announces YC S23 Demo Day Fund investment update and launch of Follow-on Fund
NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8vdx, is excited to announce its recent investment in 30 startups from the Y Combinator (YC) S23 batch after a rigorous evaluation of over 150 startups. This recent milestone brings the total to 90 YC startups that 8vdx has invested in from the past four batches, managing assets of approximately $9M.
Significant insights from 8vdx's recent engagement with YC's S23 batch include:
YC S23 Batch Overview: The YC S23 batch had a predominant focus on Artificial Intelligence. With an agile approach to investment, 8vdx commenced its funding three weeks prior to YC's demo day, securing attractive valuation opportunities.
Investment Strategy and Co-Investors: 8vdx strategically deployed $2.25M across 30 startups, with the inclusion of a bridge to demo day loan. Renowned co-investors accompanying 8vdx in this venture include Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Initialized Capital, and SV Angel, among others.
Tech Veterans Onboard: To ensure precision in investment decisions, 8vdx incorporated insights from five tech industry veterans. This team leveraged AI Analyst copilot, an in-house tool, for comprehensive investment reports on YC's S23 startups.
Furthermore, 8vdx is excited to introduce its Follow-on Fund, designed to channel strategic investments into distinguished YC portfolio startups prepped for Series A raises. This fund emphasizes 8vdx's commitment to nurturing startups in its portfolio, aiming to deploy investments ranging from $500k to $1M.
YC stands as one of the world's premier startup accelerators, boasting over 90 unicorns and generating $600B+ in value. 8vdx, a YC W22 batch alum, uniquely positions itself in this ecosystem with early access and invaluable insights, setting it apart from other Venture Capital Funds.
For additional inquiries, please reach out to founders@8vdx.com.
About 8vdx:
8vdx is a YC W22 batch company, pioneering as a digital marketplace connecting investors to YC Startups. It offers a platform to invest in leading YC accelerator program winners, allowing investors to scale with them throughout their venture journey.
Ravi Chachra
