New Book- Random² Musings a Left Hemisphere Continuum

Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Book Release of Random² Musings A Left Hemisphere Continuum by Mike Joyner

MCGRAW, NY, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author’s latest book release in the Random Musings series is a continuation of random musings made over the past several years in response to the many societal forays of maligned and upside-down positions taken by radical and extremist bent factions of a divided country. The new release continues with criticisms of maligned ideologies, personal reflections, and humorous observations. The new release is currently available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle.

Publisher's Summary - The musings continue as the author collects his thoughts and responds to daily events. A collection of personal opinions, reflections, and epiphanies gained from decades of hands-on living. Some chapters included here are those not gotten back to or found in a review of past postings and opinions.

A worldview fully grounded in compassion and sound reasoning. In “Random Musing of the Left Hemisphere,” the author continues to refine, resolve, and tackle some of what gnaws at each of us. As an engineer, a passionate outdoorsman, and conservative by nature, these attributes are a natural fit for the project. The reader will find an honest rendering of ideas and observations to ponder and consider.

Hardcover, paperback books, and Kindle – available now on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CK4WH86B

Joyner can be made available for media requests by emailing: info@joynerourdoormedia.com
For further information on the author: www.mikejoyner.com

Mike Joyner
Joyner Outdoor Media
+1 607-745-6412
mjoyner@joyneroutdoormedia.com

