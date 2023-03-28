New Audiobook- Hills of Truxton: Stories and Travels of a Turkey Hunter

Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Audiobook release of Hills of Truxton: Stories and Travels of a Turkey Hunter, by Mike Joyner
MCGRAW, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joyner Outdoor Media announces the audiobook release of Hills of Truxton: Stories and Travels of a Turkey Hunter, by McGraw resident Mike Joyner
A new audiobook version rounds out the offerings of the 2005 release, completing the current catalog of his turkey hunting stories in audiobook format. The author is very pleased to provide the title in the audiobook format which is a natural extension of the storytelling of the title. The author, Mike Joyner recruited the narrating talent of Tim Carper from Lexington, Kentucky as Tim narrated the author’s other titles and a great fit for the turkey hunting storybook.
Publisher's Summary - In his first book, acclaimed nature author and outdoorsman Mike Joyner began his journey in pursuit of the wild turkey. "Each morning that we awake is a blessing in of itself. . .I have found those early spring mornings, sitting in the forests as the sun rises, to be my better days." Filled with colorful colloquialisms and enlightening anecdotes, Hills of Truxton: Stories & Travels of a Turkey Hunter is as rare as a triple-spurred Gobbler. Author Mike Joyner, a veteran hunter, and outdoorsman recounts some of the many stories he has collected over his twelve years as a devoted turkey hunter. From tips and techniques to tall tales and turkey calls, Joyner has created an easily referenced text that will entertain as much as it educates. Filled with incredible photographs and informative maps and charts, Hills of Truxton makes a great gift for intrepid hunters and nature lovers alike.
