Tomer Fridman Recruits New Dev Mogul Amir Ensani To Head Their New Dev Division at The Fridman Group International
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fridman Group International, a distinguished leader in the luxury real estate market, is proud to announce the addition of Amir Ensani to become head of their New Development division. With an exceptional track record and a wealth of experience in luxury new development, Mr. Ensani will further enhance the company's renowned expertise in high-end real estate.
“Amir is truly a master of his craft who’s excellent reputation precedes him. The incomparable experience and wealth of knowledge Amir presents will inevitably raise our representation and elevate the expertise we can share with our clients. Vertical living is having a renaissance in Los Angeles as seller’s trade in their palatial estates for full service luxury living at branded residences. The Fridman Group is honored to welcome Amir to our team as an estate agent and Head of our New Development Division.“ - Tomer Fridman, Founder of The Fridman Group International.
“I am thrilled to announce my move to The Fridman Group. After many years of experience in Century City and Beverly Hills, the move to a team with an international marketplace and sophisticated luxury platform feels quite aligned. The collaboration can only bring value to my current and future clients and we are all enthusiastic for what's to come.” - Amir Ensani, Head of New Development.
Amir Ensani's expertise in the niche of luxury developments across Los Angeles has not only led to invaluable relationships with property owners, agents, and building/city officials but has also facilitated a deep understanding of the varied amenity offerings, floor plan layouts, HOA price points, and the ability to analyze value for each property.
Amir Ensani's professional journey has been marked by remarkable achievements in the high end real estate sector. He currently holds the prestigious position of Head of the Architectural Committee at Sierra Towers, a testament to his in-depth knowledge and industry leadership. Over the past year, he spearheaded sales for SHVO Development at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, achieving an estimated $500 million sell-out. Notably, Mr. Ensani secured the highest condo sale in Beverly Hills, an outstanding $3,954 per square foot.
Prior to his current role, Amir Ensani served as the Senior Sales Associate for Woodbridge Capital's monumental Century Plaza development, valued at $2.5 billion. His role as a luxury consultant for real estate acquisition strategies and development has earned him the trust of high-end developers, international investors, and local buyers seeking to expand or diversify their portfolios.
Amir Ensani's arrival at The Fridman Group International marks a significant moment in the company's trajectory to expand more into vertical living and luxury residential towers. The Fridman Group International is also the exclusive representative for The Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills. He has brokered many of the notable tractions for high rise towers in Los Angeles including, a junior penthouse at The Century Towers and many residences at the iconic Sierra Towers. Amirs’ expertise and achievements in new development promise to further elevate the firm's capabilities to assist discerning clientele and to control the branded residences market share in Los Angeles.
About The Fridman Group International:
Tomer Fridman and Isidora Fridman, Chairman and co-owners of The Fridman Group International (TFGI), specialize in the exclusive representation of luxury properties, celebrity homes, new development, and architecturally significant properties across Los Angeles and the world.
TFGI was named the #1 Medium Team in the United States by WSJ Real Trends with over 1 billion in active listings and 4 Billion in career sales. The Fridman Group specializes in the exclusive representation of luxury properties, celebrity homes, land and development opportunities, and architecturally significant properties across Los Angeles and the world.
The team consistently ranks as a top producing team and recently was awarded the Agent of Historical Architecture and Celebrity Property Portfolio by The Hollywood Reporter and the duo is continuously named to Variety’s Showbiz Real Estate elite. The team currently holds the record for the most expensive home sale ever in the San Fernando Valley and continues to set records by selling pedigree properties in Beverly Hills and Holmby Hills. With their years of unparalleled expertise, global strategy, detailed attention to pedigree estates, high-profile clientele, bespoke projects, and lifetime homes around the world, Tomer and Isidora’s estimable business is built on timeless sophistication and renowned knowledge.
Alexis Lopez
“Amir is truly a master of his craft who’s excellent reputation precedes him. The incomparable experience and wealth of knowledge Amir presents will inevitably raise our representation and elevate the expertise we can share with our clients. Vertical living is having a renaissance in Los Angeles as seller’s trade in their palatial estates for full service luxury living at branded residences. The Fridman Group is honored to welcome Amir to our team as an estate agent and Head of our New Development Division.“ - Tomer Fridman, Founder of The Fridman Group International.
“I am thrilled to announce my move to The Fridman Group. After many years of experience in Century City and Beverly Hills, the move to a team with an international marketplace and sophisticated luxury platform feels quite aligned. The collaboration can only bring value to my current and future clients and we are all enthusiastic for what's to come.” - Amir Ensani, Head of New Development.
Amir Ensani's expertise in the niche of luxury developments across Los Angeles has not only led to invaluable relationships with property owners, agents, and building/city officials but has also facilitated a deep understanding of the varied amenity offerings, floor plan layouts, HOA price points, and the ability to analyze value for each property.
Amir Ensani's professional journey has been marked by remarkable achievements in the high end real estate sector. He currently holds the prestigious position of Head of the Architectural Committee at Sierra Towers, a testament to his in-depth knowledge and industry leadership. Over the past year, he spearheaded sales for SHVO Development at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, achieving an estimated $500 million sell-out. Notably, Mr. Ensani secured the highest condo sale in Beverly Hills, an outstanding $3,954 per square foot.
Prior to his current role, Amir Ensani served as the Senior Sales Associate for Woodbridge Capital's monumental Century Plaza development, valued at $2.5 billion. His role as a luxury consultant for real estate acquisition strategies and development has earned him the trust of high-end developers, international investors, and local buyers seeking to expand or diversify their portfolios.
Amir Ensani's arrival at The Fridman Group International marks a significant moment in the company's trajectory to expand more into vertical living and luxury residential towers. The Fridman Group International is also the exclusive representative for The Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills. He has brokered many of the notable tractions for high rise towers in Los Angeles including, a junior penthouse at The Century Towers and many residences at the iconic Sierra Towers. Amirs’ expertise and achievements in new development promise to further elevate the firm's capabilities to assist discerning clientele and to control the branded residences market share in Los Angeles.
About The Fridman Group International:
Tomer Fridman and Isidora Fridman, Chairman and co-owners of The Fridman Group International (TFGI), specialize in the exclusive representation of luxury properties, celebrity homes, new development, and architecturally significant properties across Los Angeles and the world.
TFGI was named the #1 Medium Team in the United States by WSJ Real Trends with over 1 billion in active listings and 4 Billion in career sales. The Fridman Group specializes in the exclusive representation of luxury properties, celebrity homes, land and development opportunities, and architecturally significant properties across Los Angeles and the world.
The team consistently ranks as a top producing team and recently was awarded the Agent of Historical Architecture and Celebrity Property Portfolio by The Hollywood Reporter and the duo is continuously named to Variety’s Showbiz Real Estate elite. The team currently holds the record for the most expensive home sale ever in the San Fernando Valley and continues to set records by selling pedigree properties in Beverly Hills and Holmby Hills. With their years of unparalleled expertise, global strategy, detailed attention to pedigree estates, high-profile clientele, bespoke projects, and lifetime homes around the world, Tomer and Isidora’s estimable business is built on timeless sophistication and renowned knowledge.
Alexis Lopez
The SOCIETY Group
+1 310-991-6368
email us here