Bracane Company Wins Supplier of the Year Award at NMSDC Conference, a Milestone Achievement for Diversity in Healthcare

Pam Nelson, CEO Bracane Company, NMSDC Supplier of the Year

Bracane Company, a Research and Healthcare Consulting Organization Wins Supplier of the Year for National Minority Supplier Development Council for 2023

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the heart of transformative healthcare research and innovation, Bracane Company, Inc. has again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to diversity and excellence. On October 25, 2023, Bracane Company was awarded the Category II Supplier of the Year 2023 at the National Minority Supplier Development Council(NMSDC) National Conference in Baltimore, MD; this minority-owned research organization continues to lead by example, showcasing how strategic partnerships and a dedication to core values can powerfully impact the healthcare industry. Bracane Company is one of 16,000 companies certified by the NMSDC.

Core Values at the Forefront

Bracane Company upholds operational excellence through commitment, humility, respect, intentionality, stewardship, and teamwork. These principles are internal guidelines and vividly reflect partnership and service. "Our core values are the compass that guides our business strategies and interactions with partners and clients," says the organization's founder, Dr. Pamela Nelson.

Championing NMSDC's Goals at the National level and the DFW Regional Council

Bracane Company is an award recipient and an active participant in supporting NMSDC's mission to reach $1 Trillion in MBE revenues and the DFW NMSDC's 1% Plus initiative. This initiative aims to reduce the wealth gap, a theme that resonated deeply at the 2023 NMSDC Conference. "Our participation in these initiatives reflects our commitment to not just closing the wealth gap but also ensuring equitable opportunities in healthcare," adds Dr. Nelson.

Ready to Embark on New Ventures

With a reputation for excellence and an array of prestigious certifications, Bracane Company continually seeks opportunities to support projects aligning with its mission to reduce health disparities and increase diversity in research and development. Bracane develops and utilizes innovative strategies that are aligned with the company's mission. The company's innovations include BAISUS and quality control monitors. The organization's versatility in providing operational support for clinical trials, healthcare consulting, and staffing services positions it uniquely to foster new partnerships and explore innovative avenues in the life sciences. The company utilizes innovative strategies to complete the work associated with projects.

Acknowledging Collective Efforts and Future Aspirations

Dr. Nelson attributes this latest recognition to the dedication of her team and the continuous support from clients and partners. As Bracane Company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to bridging gaps in healthcare, upholding its core values, and strengthening partnerships that embody the spirit of diversity and inclusion championed by NMSDC and its affiliates.

About Bracane Company

Bracane Company, Inc. was founded in 2002 by Dr. Nelson to dispel the myths about clinical research and increase diversity in the research professional industry. Bracane Company specializes in market, consumer, and clinical research. With a focus on providing comprehensive insights and strategic planning, the company offers a suite of services including data analytics, survey design, and evaluations to assist clients in making informed decisions. Bracane Company proudly holds certifications as a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) and Minority Owned Business (MBE) through the NMSDC, a Texas Historically Underutilized Business (HUB), a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the SBA, and a Woman Business Enterprise (WBENC). These recognitions are not merely titles but reflect the organization's deep-seated commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse business environment.

About NMSDC

The National Minority Supplier Development Council is dedicated to advancing business opportunities for its certified minority business enterprises and connecting them with member corporations for mutual growth and prosperity. The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is a vital organization dedicated to advancing business opportunities for minority-owned businesses in the United States. Established to promote diversity in the supply chain, NMSDC connects its certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) with its network of corporate members, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government entities and educational institutions. The council provides a robust platform for MBEs to gain access to essential business development resources, networking opportunities, and growth strategies. NMSDC's mission is not only to drive economic prosperity for minority businesses but also to foster a more inclusive and equitable business environment across industries. Through certification, advocacy, and development programs, NMSDC plays a critical role in leveling the playing field for minority business owners and contributing significantly to the nation's economic strength and global competitiveness.

The Dallas/Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council (DFW MSDC), a regional affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), plays a pivotal role in fostering business growth for minority-owned enterprises in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. This council actively engages in identifying, certifying, and connecting Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) with large public and private sector organizations, thereby creating mutually beneficial business relationships. Through its various programs, networking events, and advocacy efforts, the DFW MSDC not only helps enhance the capabilities of MBEs but also aids in creating a diverse and inclusive business environment. Their commitment to advancing economic development and promoting sustainable business growth among minority-owned companies makes the DFW MSDC an essential contributor to the regional economy.