Day1CPT.Org Partners with CIAM to Offer $1,000 in Scholarships for MBA Students

day1cpt.org x CIAM scholarship

Empowering Students for Success, Exclusive Scholarship for Spring 2024

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, U.S., October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a prominent consultant in higher education, day1cpt.org is excited to introduce a new scholarship program in collaboration with the California Institute of Advanced Management (CIAM), a respected private non-profit university situated in Alhambra, Los Angeles. This exclusive scholarship aims to foster and motivate students in their academic and professional endeavors.

The day1cpt.org scholarship will award $1,000 each to 10 exceptional students enrolling for the Spring 1 2024 semester at CIAM. To be considered eligible, students must be accepted to attend CIAM, submit a complete Scholarship Application form by December 8, 2023, and send their 300-word essays in PDF format.

It is important to note that awarded scholarships can only be applied towards tuition for Spring 2024, and each student is eligible for only one scholarship, with a limit of one scholarship awarded per household. Scholarships are non-renewable. For any inquiries, please contact the consultant team at www.day1cpt.org.

“Aiding international students in navigating the complexities of the U.S. education system is our commitment at day1cpt.org, and this scholarship is a reflection of our dedication,” stated a representative from day cpt.org, “We are delighted to collaborate with institutions like CIAM that align with our values and commitment to fostering student success.”

As the official admission partner of CIAM, students who apply through day1cpt.org are guaranteed the following benefits:

-Free Consultations

-Application Assistance

-A waiver of the $75 application fee

-Receipt of application results within 3 business days

-Assistance with scholarship applications

CIAM, distinguished for its progressive educational methods and robust industry links, provides a Day 1 CPT MBA program with three concentrations, enabling international students to commence work from their first day of classes. With a student-teacher ratio of 1:12 and a graduation rate of 84.6% as of January 2020, CIAM is a premier choice for students in the West Coast region.

After carefully considering student reviews and feedback, CIAM has revamped its program requirements for 2024. The MBA executive programs now require on-site attendance only once per semester, offering enhanced flexibility for students who are balancing work and study simultaneously.

For additional details about the www.day1cpt.org Scholarship at CIAM and to submit your application, please visit the official website of

About Day1CPT.org

Founded by new immigrants and based in the city of Angels, day1cpt.org’s mother company GoElite.Inc. has successfully supported over 2000 students in the last four years, offering them the latest and exclusive information in the education sector. With a goal to streamline the school application process, day1cpt.org provides free consultations, program matching services, and application fee waivers, ensuring that international students receive the necessary support to flourish.

About CIAM

The California Institute of Advanced Management (CIAM) is an accredited U.S. private non-profit university, endorsed by WASC. Positioned in Alhambra, Los Angeles, CIAM provides a Day 1 CPT MBA program, emphasizing experiential learning and practical application. Known for its low student-teacher ratio and reasonable tuition, CIAM is a preferred institution for students seeking a meaningful and effective business education.