MARK SCHONWETTER HOLOCAUST EDUCATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE 3rd ANNUAL JOURNEY FOR THE LIVING CHALLENGE
Live every day with love and kindness and you will accomplish so much more in life.”LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation announced today the launch of the Journey for the Living Challenge (JFTL Challenge) which will run throughout the month of November.
— Mark Schonwetter, Holocaust Survivor
The JFTL Challenge is designed to build awareness and support the mission of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation. The 3rd annual Challenge will take place virtually during the month November and participants will Walk, Run or Ride and track their progress to complete 15 miles.
The JFTL Challenge is a tribute to Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, and his mother and younger sister, who walked 15 miles to escape their hometown in Poland to go to a ghetto where they thought they would be safe.
The JTFL Challenge brings together friends, families, businesses, schools, faith-based groups - people from all walks of life - aimed at celebrating the lives of those whose lives were touched by the Holocaust, remembering those lost, and educating generations to come. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals, organizations and schools to create teams and TAKE THE CHALLENGE. Registration is free for schools and their classes. Teachers should email info@mshefoundation.org for more information. To register for the Journey visit https://www.charityfootprints.com/journeyfortheliving/.
In addition to the virtual walk, MSHEF will be honoring comedian Claudia Oshry, widely known as @girlwithnojob, with the Voice of Kindness award, at their in person Journey for the Living walk. The co-host of the immensely popular podcast, The Toast, has captured the hearts of her online community, and now, she is capturing national attention for her remarkable efforts in supporting a noble cause and raising over $100,000 in a single social media fundraiser at the close of 2022. What sets Claudia's campaign apart is her remarkable ability to mobilize her vast online audience to contribute smaller donations, as little as $20 each. This collective effort not only demonstrated her immense influence but also translated her followers' engagement into tangible social impact, making her a beacon of hope and change in the digital age. This inspiring event will take place on November 12, 2023 in Livingston, NJ at the Livingston Oval at 11amET, where attendees will have the unique opportunity to walk alongside Claudia and Mark Schonwetter.
Claudia Oshry's journey from social media influencer to philanthropic powerhouse is a testament to the power of individuals to make a difference. Her story is not just one of viral content and trending hashtags, but of using her platform for good and bringing about real change. Claudia's ability to galvanize a global audience to support a cause as vital as Holocaust education is a remarkable achievement that deserves national recognition.
ABOUT THE FOUNDATION
About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.
Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only foundation that provides grants for educators to empower students nationwide with Holocaust education. In just 4 years, MSHEF has granted over $$290,000, covering 30 states and reaching over 113,000 students.
