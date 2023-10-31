FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Contact: Tammy Martin

Office: 984-292-3255

Cell: 984-480-6256 tammy.martin@milvets.nc.gov

NC DMVA Hosts Opening Ceremony at New State Veterans Home in Kernersville

Remarks by Governor Roy Cooper and NC DMVA Secretary Walter Gaskin

Kernersville, NC — North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-constructed North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kernersville today at 10a.m.

The ribbon cutting ceremony included remarks by Governor Roy Cooper and LtGen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.), Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Congresswoman Kathy Manning, and Kathleen Banks, NCSHV Administrator.

“North Carolina is the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation, and we owe a deep debt of gratitude to the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Governor Cooper. “This facility will provide critical health care and rehabilitation services for our veterans as they transition to civilian life and beyond.”

At full capacity, the more than 100 thousand square foot facility will provide 120 private rooms and baths, 24-hour nursing, physical and aquatic therapy, occupational and speech therapy, medication management, dietetic programming, nourishment care, activity programming, and more.

“Veterans served our country, now let us serve them,” said LtGen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.), Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This is a home for our heroes. They have earned and deserve high-quality and comfortable accommodations. Our goal is for them to receive the level of integrity and commitment that our veteran demonstrated while in service.”

Before opening this facility, NC DMVA had four state veterans’ homes in Fayetteville, Salisbury, Black Mountain, and Kinston with a total of 449 skilled care beds. The North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kernersville is already working on admission of new residents.

For information on applying for residency: KitTena.Ferguson@PruittHealth.com

Or call: 336-782-8369

Link to photos:

