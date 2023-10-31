Submit Release
Community Rallies to Support Local Entrepreneurs at SuperCrowdBaltimore

Conference for Entrepreneurs and Investors Focuses on Supporting Community Builders, Social Entrepreneurs and Diverse Founders Through Crowdfunding

We’re excited to announce the launch of Crowdfund Baltimore, a platform specifically created to support local entrepreneurs and to enable members of the community to invest directly”
— Jenny Kassasn
BALTIMORE, MD, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore community leaders are collaborating to host SuperCrowdBaltimore, a conference that brings together investors and entrepreneurs. At the event, open to anyone in the community, everyone will learn how to use investment crowdfunding.

Organizers have selected the B&O Rail Museum as the venue for SuperCrowdBaltimore. With twenty speakers and two dozen sponsors and co-hosts–most from the community–the event represents a collaboration signaling the importance of the event and its focus on supporting local entrepreneurs, especially diverse founders.

“Baltimore has a growing community of leaders focused on supporting local businesses,” says Kevin Shird of Shird Productions, a filmmaker who will speak at SuperCrowdBaltimore. “The event will highlight diversity, equity and inclusion by encouraging community members to become investors.”

“We’re excited to announce the launch of Crowdfund Baltimore, a platform specifically created to support local entrepreneurs and to enable members of the community to invest directly in those businesses,” says Jenny Kassan, a principal with Crowdfund Main Street and Opportunity Main Street, who will speak at the event.

Tickets are on sale now. Everyone in the community is welcome. Through November 16, a trio of discounts combine to make the event affordable: early bird discounts, couples packages for which any two people are eligible, and co-host-specific discounts. Use the discount code SuperCrowd to save 30 percent.

The Super Crowd, Inc. is a public benefit corporation committed to fostering community building and supporting social entrepreneurs through crowdfunding and related initiatives. The company is dedicated to facilitating the growth and success of businesses that make a positive impact on society. Learn more at https://TheSuperCrowd.com.

