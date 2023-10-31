First Woman President in a Male-Dominated Industry is Recognized as One of “Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women”
Lisa Laronde, the first woman leader of RSG International, a global construction company, has been recognized as one of “Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women.”
I don’t want women to follow in my footsteps, I want them to see a path that’s free and clear, and ultimately, I want to see new women leaders surpass me.”WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Laronde, who is the president of RSG International and Powell Contracting, has been named to the prestigious Women’s Executive Network (WXN) list as one of the 100 most powerful women in Canada for her work to empower and recognize women in the construction industry.
“I truly never expected to be in this position and it’s an absolute honour to be recognized, as this award validates all that I have done and all that I have achieved,” explains Laronde. “I love what I do, and I love the construction industry, but I cannot deny my belief that as a whole it needs to do more to promote women in leadership roles.”
Laronde took over as president of Powell Contracting, an RSG International company, in 2020, marking a surge in revenue and profit. Before taking on the role of president, Laronde held other senior roles in the industry before breaking through the glass ceiling, such as vice-president and executive vice-president at Powell Contracting. Laronde is also the president of the Canadian Association of Women in Construction, a not-for-profit national organization dedicated to mentoring, influencing, and creating women leaders in the industry.
“I have always led by example, been my unapologetic self, and worked to be a transformational leader. I want to be part of the solution, to blaze trails together, united with one voice,” explains Laronde. “I don’t want women to follow in my footsteps, I want them to see a path that’s free and clear, and ultimately, I want to see new women leaders surpass me.”
The WXN Top 100 Awards are presented to women across Canada who make a transformational difference in their fields and actively shape a more inclusive future, especially in underrepresented areas. “It takes a powerful woman to lead like a legend in her field, organization, or community, and it takes a powerful woman to empower those around her to do the same,” said Sherri Stevens, CEO of WXN.
“What sets Lisa apart as a leader is her unwavering belief in inclusive leadership, one that fosters diversity of thought and encourages collaboration. She understands the power of a diverse team and actively seeks opportunities for every member to thrive, develop, and achieve success,” adds Jamie West, president of Peninsula Construction, a division of RSG International. “Her unwavering support for the success of her team members, especially women in the industry, sets her apart as a beacon of inspiration and a true role model.”
Laronde is one of 103 Canadian women added to the 21st annual Top 100 list. The Top 100 Awards span the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada.
“Lisa's want to push the envelope and willingness not to follow what has been done before is refreshing. I have found that having a woman as a leader changes the perspective and you are usually pushed in ways you wouldn't expect. Lisa exudes empathy, compassion, and passion and wants to continually do better,” adds Elliot Steele, Vice President, Technology at RSG International.
Since it began in 2012, the Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards have recognized and celebrated a total of 1,628 extraordinary women including The Honourable Rona Ambrose, former leader of Canada’s Official Opposition in the House of Commons; Dr. Makaziwe Mandela, global activist, head of the House of Mandela and the daughter of Nelson Mandela; and The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first Black Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons.
