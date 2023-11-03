Submit Release
Kathy Alexis to Inspire Young Minds at Miami Book Fair International

MainSpring Books

Kathy Alexis

My Book of Bible Verses & Daily Prayers

My Book of Bible Verses & Daily Prayers By Kathy Alexis

Join Kathy Alexis for an Exciting Journey of Faith and Learning

A Timeless Spiritual Journey for All Ages”
— Greg P. of MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy Alexis, the author of "My Book of Bible Verses & Daily Prayers," is set to make a meaningful appearance at this year's Miami Book Fair International (MBFI). Drawing inspiration from her lifelong dedication to God and her passion for teaching, Kathy has created a book that aims to empower young minds with faith, knowledge, and self-worth.

A devout follower of God's word since the tender age of three, has walked in the footsteps of her mother, counseling and teaching others about God's teachings. Her deep-rooted values and commitment have culminated in the creation of "My Book of Bible Verses & Daily Prayers."

This remarkable book employs simple and child-friendly language, making it accessible to children, parents, and guardians. Its mission is to instill an early understanding of God, inspire self-worth, and encourage daily prayers for oneself and others. Through vibrant illustrations, the alphabet, delightful characters, short stories, and comprehensible explanations of Bible verses, young readers are engaged in an enjoyable and educational experience. The inclusion of signs also paves the way for future learning of sign language, fostering inclusivity and friendship among children.

Kathy Alexis invites you to join her at the Miami Book Fair International, where she will share her inspiring journey and the heartwarming message of her book. This event provides a unique opportunity to connect with the author and discover the profound impact of "My Book of Bible Verses & Daily Prayers" on young minds.

Don't miss this chance to be part of an engaging and enlightening session with Kathy Alexis at MBFI. Immerse yourself in a world of faith, learning, and inspiration. Be sure to mark your calendars for this exciting event at MBFI.

For more information about Kathy Alexis and her book, please visit her website at www.bluediamondgifts.com.

