Keep In Touch With FEMA

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Floridians who applied for assistance from FEMA should stay in touch with the agency to update application details with any new information. Missing or outdated material could delay an application.

Information that may need to be updated could include:

Your current housing situation, phone number or mailing address.

Adding or removing the name of a person designated to speak for you.

Adding or changing names of household members and number of people living in the home.

Changes in your application for FEMA assistance.

Correcting or verifying home and property damage.

Updating your payment preference.

To update your information you can create an account at DisasterAssistance.gov, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the Helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

When contacting FEMA be sure to refer to the nine-digit application number you were issued when you applied. This number is included in all correspondence you receive from FEMA.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.