Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,131 in the last 365 days.

Keep In Touch With FEMA

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Floridians who applied for assistance from FEMA should stay in touch with the agency to update application details with any new information. Missing or outdated material could delay an application.

Information that may need to be updated could include:

  • Your current housing situation, phone number or mailing address.
  • Adding or removing the name of a person designated to speak for you.
  • Adding or changing names of household members and number of people living in the home.
  • Changes in your application for FEMA assistance.
  • Correcting or verifying home and property damage.
  • Updating your payment preference.

To update your information you can create an account at DisasterAssistance.gov, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the Helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

When contacting FEMA be sure to refer to the nine-digit application number you were issued when you applied. This number is included in all correspondence you receive from FEMA.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

You just read:

Keep In Touch With FEMA

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more