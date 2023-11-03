Sara Williams Joins the Miami Book Fair International with Her Hawaiian Tale

MainSpring Books Sara Williams One Big Itch One Big Itch by Sara Williams

Sara Williams' Participation at the MBFI Invites Readers to Delve Deeper into Hawaii's Vibrant Culture through Her Latest Novel

A riveting and enthralling murder mystery amid the vibrant colors of Hawaiian Culture” — MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed author, Sara Williams, is set to present her novel, "One Big Itch," at the Miami Book Fair International (MBFI) this November 2023. Known for her depth in storytelling, Sara's latest work promises a unique dive into Hawaiian culture interwoven with an intricate murder mystery.

Set in Honolulu during the Aloha Week Festival, "One Big Itch" follows Detective John Spyer as he seeks to solve the mystery surrounding the death of Randy Haverhill, a childhood friend and notable Ph.D. scholar. Readers can anticipate a tale that not only unfolds a captivating mystery but also offers an authentic journey into Hawaii's rich culture. Sara has seamlessly integrated aspects of Hawaiian language, history, and geography into her narrative.

The MBFI Street Fair serves as a hub for literature enthusiasts to gather, discuss, and appreciate literary works. Attendees will have the chance to engage with Sara Williams and learn more about the inspiration and research that fueled "One Big Itch."

For those interested in the confluence of culture and mystery, this presentation promises to be both enlightening and engaging. We invite attendees to explore the narrative landscapes Sara has crafted and gain insights into the vibrant world she brings to life in her writing.

Author Background:

Sara Williams' connection to Hawaii spans over five decades, beginning when she and her husband, Bill, journeyed to the Island of Maui. Her experiences as a magazine writer and newspaper reporter have often centered around Hawaii's diverse arts, history, and culture. "One Big Itch" stands as a testament to her deep connection and understanding of the Aloha State.