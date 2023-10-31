"Mother, Men and Me: A Memoir of Anxiety, Anorexia and Affairs" - Love, and Resilience Unveiled by Dawn Smith-Theodore
"Mother, Men and Me: A Memoir of Anxiety, Anorexia and Affairs" - An Intricate Dance Between Love, Deception, and Resilience Unveiled by Dawn Smith-TheodoreLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed psychotherapist, former professional dancer, and eating disorder expert, Dawn Smith-Theodore, announces the launch of her poignant memoir, "Mother, Men and Me." Following the success of her previous book, "TuTu Thin," which guides dancers through the challenges of eating disorders, Smith-Theodore delves deep into her personal journey, unraveling family secrets, unexpected love affairs, and her combat against anorexia.
Set against the backdrop of a quaint Ohio town, "Mother, Men and Me" portrays Smith-Theodore's early infatuation with the boy-next-door, which spirals into unforeseen revelations about her mother's past. As familial secrets unfold, she confronts her relationship with men and battles the silent enemy of anorexia while establishing herself as a professional dancer.
In her book, Smith-Theodore intricately depicts the complex bond shared between her and her mother, juxtaposed with their shared passion for dance. Through captivating narrative, readers witness their relationship's evolution, marked by trials and tribulations but fortified by their mutual love for the art of dance.
"Mother, Men and Me” raises probing questions about the intricate dynamics of familial relationships, self-image, and the legacy of the past," says Smith-Theodore. "I hope my story encourages readers to reflect on their own journeys, realizing that resilience can pave the way to redemption." Dawn Theodore’s book, “Mother, Men and Me” will start presales Oct 18th 2023 at Amazon and Barns and Noble.
Dawn Smith-Theodore has dedicated over twenty years to the treatment of eating disorders, incorporating insights from her background as a dancer, and drawing from her personal recovery from anorexia nervosa. Her expertise has been acknowledged globally, with features in esteemed publications such as Pointe, Dance Teacher, Dance Magazine, and a recent interview by People Magazine.
For those eager to embark on a riveting journey of secrets, love, and resilience, "Mother, Men and Me" is now available for purchase.
Follow Dawn Smith-Theodore on Instagram @mothermenandme and @tutu_thin for more insights and updates.
“As a therapist who specializes in eating disorders, I have heard countless stories about family secrets, the trials, and tribulations of mother daughter relationships and how anorexia nervosa can be a way to gain a sense of control. Usually, I hear these stories from my clients but I, and my colleagues who worked together at my former treatment center, would continually tell, Dawn Theodore, that her personal story which interweaves these topics, along with her various relationships with the men in her life, was something she should write about. Now she has done just that. Besides being a therapist, Dawn, who is also a dancer and dance teacher, takes readers into the life journey of a kid growing up in the world of dance with a mother, a dance teacher herself, who both doted on Dawn and yet also controlled her and kept crucial things from her until she was forced to tell the shocking truth. Dawn’s story is about dealing with one’s circumstances and the pain of life while also grabbing the joys that living offers. Dawn is a dedicated, passionate, humble, generous human who sees the good in the world despite the sad, painful, or uncomfortable lessons that it brings. This is what she brings to her story and to you the reader who will surely find not only something to relate to but some take home messages from Dawn’s journey.” -CAROLYN COSTIN
Carolyn Costin MA, MEd, MFT, Director of the Carolyn Costin Institute, Founder of Monte Nido Treatment Center, therapist, renowned eating disorder expert, activist, and author of 8 Keys to recovery, Your Dieting Daughter and The Eating Disorder Sourcebook
“Dawn Smith-Theodore shares her amazing- heart wrenching story of disordered eating, romantic relationships, familial dysfunctions and secrets- specifically mother daughter- that color her path to finding her calling as dancer-teacher-airline stewardess and therapist. From the first page I was riveted as she shares this extraordinary life with tenderness and perspective. Is is unconventional, complicated, nuanced and full of devotion and love. This book weaves the complexities of mother -daughter and family dynamics that affect the child deeply- disordered eating being an outcome. I laughed, I cried, I was left speechless. I love this woman and I loved this book!” -ZIPPORA KARZ
Zippora Karz former soloist NYC Ballet Repetiteur George Balanchine Trust,
Author The Sugarless Plum, Ballerina Dreams
“I recently had the pleasure of reading the captivating book "Mother, Men, and Me" and I cannot recommend it enough. This heartfelt memoir by Dawn Smith-Theodore takes readers on an incredible journey of self-discovery, love, and resilience.
From the very first page, I was drawn into the author's world as she shared the experiences growing up with a complex relationship with her mother. The raw and honest portrayal of their struggles and triumphs instantly struck a chord with me. The way in which the author delves into the complexities of motherhood and the impact it can have on one's life is truly remarkable.
What sets this book apart is the author's ability to share her story in a way that is relatable and universal. While the book explores the author's unique experiences, it also touches upon themes that resonate with readers from all walks of life. Whether it be navigating the intricacies of romantic relationships, the challenges of finding one's own identity, or the pursuit of personal fulfillment, "Mother, Men, and Me" leaves no stone unturned.
The author's writing style is both evocative and engaging. Their words flow effortlessly, painting a vivid picture of their emotions, struggles, and personal growth. Each chapter is carefully crafted, keeping readers hooked and eager to uncover what lies ahead. I found myself completely immersed in the author's story, feeling every triumph and setback as if they were my own.
Moreover, the book's exploration of the author's relationships with men adds another layer of depth to the narrative. The author fearlessly tackles the complexities of love, heartbreak, and the search for companionship. Dawn’s reflections on these experiences are incredibly insightful, offering valuable lessons and perspectives that readers can learn from.
