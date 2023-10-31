DSS Becomes First State Agency Certified in Sensory Inclusiveness

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Will Batchelor

803-898-7835

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

DSS Becomes First State Agency Certified in Sensory Inclusiveness

October 31st, 2023- The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is now a certified sensory inclusive agency through training provided by KultureCity, a national non-profit drawing attention to invisible conditions. Thanks to a new partnership with KultureCity and their Sensory Inclusion Training Program, DSS professionals statewide are now able to better assist these South Carolinians through training and hands on aids to reduce anxiety while working with DSS.

According to KultureCity, across the nation, one in six individuals has a sensory need or an invisible disability. Some of these undetectable conditions can include individuals with Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia, PTSD, strokes and sensitivity to light and sound, just to name just a few.

Over the past several months, more than 3,800 DSS professionals have completed sensory-inclusive training administered by KultureCity. DSS is now the first state social services program anywhere to be certified as sensory inclusive. The agency is also the first state mass care sheltering program to be able to say every shelter DSS assists with will have someone trained while in operation.

“DSS is proud to be the first state agency in South Carolina to be certified in this program,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Thanks to our partnership with KultureCity and their Sensory Inclusion Training Program, we can now assist South Carolinians with unique needs better than ever. Whether individuals come to one of our over 60 county, regional or state offices for assistance or need help in a county emergency shelter during a disaster, DSS will be there ready to do whatever it takes to serve our clients.”

"I am thrilled to join DSS and KultureCity in making today's announcement as DSS continues to raise the bar on serving children, families and vulnerable adults in our state," said South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette. "This training program helps increase inclusiveness and highlights strategies to help DSS professionals meet the needs of others."

In September, Sensory Inclusion bags were sent to DSS offices around the state. The bags include items such as noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, and a feeling thermometer to help clients identify their needs These items can be used while people are on-site. Signs have also been sent to all DSS offices to display letting people know that they are a sensory-inclusive location. A full list of items is included as an attachment with this release.

To learn more about KultureCity, please visit https://www.kulturecity.org/.

###