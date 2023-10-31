NEBRASKA, October 31 - CONTACT:

Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Announces the Appointment of Mark Stephenson as the Director for the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Bryan Tuma, executive director for the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice appointed Mark Stephenson as Director of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center (NLETC) in Grand Island, Nebraska, effective October 30, 2023. Stephenson was recommended for his appointment to this position by the Police Standards Advisory Council.

“I commend the work of Bryan Tuma and the Police Standards Advisory Council for appointing Mark Stephenson,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “Mark’s extensive background will give him the tools to be successful, ensuring future generations of Nebraska law enforcement officers have a bright future in our state.”

Stephenson has been a member of the NLETC staff since 2007 and served as an instructor for several years prior to his appointment as the Deputy Director of Training in October of 2021. He assumed the Interim Director responsibilities in June of 2023 upon the retirement of the previous Director. Stephenson has over thirty years of work experience in the law enforcement and criminal justice field. He previously worked at the Waco Texas Police Department, the Grand Prairie Texas Police Department, the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and the Valentine Police Department in Nebraska before assuming duties at NLETC.

“Mr. Stephenson’s appointment to the Director’s position is the direct result of a collaborative process with the Police Standards Advisory Council and other law enforcement professional organizations,” said Bryan Tuma, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. “The effort was to identify an individual who possesses the qualifications to administer the diverse programmatic issues assigned to the Training Center and provide the necessary support for all law enforcement agencies in Nebraska.”

The Police Standards Advisory Council (Council) is a special standing committee of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice with the express purpose of overseeing all training schools and academies and the operation of the training center and ensuring all rules, regulations, and policies with respect to pre-certification, certification, continuing education, and training requirements are implemented. The Director of the NLETC collaborates with the Council in directing and coordinating training programs for law enforcement personnel and establishing policies and procedures for the training center. The Director position reports to the Executive Director of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.