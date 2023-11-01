NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres recognized as one of the best spas in the world at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2023

NUUP Spa Global Winner at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2023 World Luxury Spa Awards NUUP Spa Cutting-edge Couples Treatment Cabin

NUUP Spa® in ATELIER Playa Mujeres recognized with 3 Gold Awards at the 2023 World Luxury Spa Awards becoming a global, continental, and regional winner.

We are honored and proud that our NUUP Spa® was recognized among more than 850 spas internationally. As achieving awards in these three categories elevates the Addictive Service® we provide our guests” — Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the "All Suites Luxury Resort" by the operator and marketer ATELIER de Hoteles, announced that NUUP Spa® was recognized with three of the top awards presented during the 2023 World Luxury Spa Awards in Athens, Greece.

Best Luxury Adult Spa Global Winner, Best Luxury Couples Spa in North America, and Best Luxury Resort Spa in Latin America are the significant recognitions obtained by NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres.

The World Luxury Spa Awards highlight the greatness of the global spa industry, and their awards are given to establishments that excel in offering exceptional luxury services in wellness and relaxation.

The main features of the awards obtained are:

Best Luxury Adult Spa Global Winner - cutting-edge center for adult well-being, with a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere and luxurious revitalizing treatments.

Best Luxury Couples Spa in North America - avant-garde services and treatments that combine ancestral techniques and modern technology in its 3-level spa, dedicated to the mind, body, and soul.

Best Luxury Resort Spa in Latin America - a prize obtained for the second consecutive year, with personalized experiences and couples' cabins with first-class amenities in a romantic atmosphere designed to strengthen the connection between souls.

NUUP Spa® in ATELIER Playa Mujeres is an innovative wellness center that offers an extraordinary experience of reconnection and revitalization for health care, harmonization of the senses, and body relaxation in the most dazzling destination in the Mexican Caribbean.

The facility covers 3,600 m2 spread over three floors, a hydrotherapy circuit, 18 treatment cabins, a beauty salon, a bridal suite, and other areas such as relaxation rooms before and after services and a tea and infusion station.

Since its opening, NUUP Spa® in ATELIER Playa Mujeres has stood out for its personalized attention, an extraordinary menu of services, first-class facilities, and skilled team.

