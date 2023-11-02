Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC Named to 2024 Best Law Firms® List

Four WLBO Lawyers Selected for Best Lawyers 2024

Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC has been named a Tier 1 firm in DFW for Real Estate Law in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms® published by U.S. News.

Our lawyers are exceptionally committed to excellence in their work, and we couldn’t be prouder to receive this prestigious accolade as we approach the first anniversary of our firm.” — Dan Walls, a Founding Member of Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC