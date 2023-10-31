MPD Officer Arrests Violent Offender After Shooting in Mount Olivet

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Metropolitan Police Department officer was recognized by Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for his dedication to duty which led to the arrest of a violent criminal.

On Tuesday, October 9, 2023, Officer Omar Forrester was patrolling in the area of the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, NE when he heard sounds of gunshots. Officer Forrester responded to the area of the sounds of gunshots where he observed the suspect fleeing the scene on foot. The officer then initiated a foot pursuit.

Prior to apprehending the suspect, Officer Forrester observed the suspect toss a firearm. The suspect was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent Kill (Gun). The firearm was recovered.

“Officer Forrester’s quick actions and excellent policework resulted in the apprehension of a violent offender and the recovery of an illegal firearm,” said Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith. “I am pleased to recognize his dedication to the residents of the District of Columbia.”

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, Officer Forrester, assigned to the Fifth Police District, was awarded an Achievement Medal for his dedication to duty of safeguarding the District of Columbia.