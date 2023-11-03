Acclaimed Author Dr. Doretta Whalen to Spotlight Saint Anthony at Miami Book Fair International 2023

MainSpring Books Doretta Lonnett Whalen Discovering St. Anthony by Doretta Lonnett Whalen Discovering St. Anthony

Explore Saint Anthony's legacy with Dr. Whalen at MBFI 2023 through her new book “Discovering Saint Anthony - Portugal to Padua.

The book is a testament to the power of faith and the impact one individual can have on the world. ” — Walter (Amazon Product Review)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pleasure that we announce the participation of acclaimed author and educator, Dr. Doretta Whalen, in the esteemed Miami Book Fair International (MBFI) in November 2023. Dr. Whalen will present her latest work, "Discovering St. Anthony: Portugal to Padua," and her first book, "Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask for Miracles," both profound explorations of the life and legacy of Saint Anthony of Padua.

In her first book, "Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask for Miracles," Dr. Whalen invites readers to delve deeper into the life of the saint, focusing on his miracles and the enduring faith they inspire.

In "Discovering St. Anthony: Portugal to Padua," Dr. Whalen charts the extraordinary journey of Saint Anthony from his early privileged life through his decision to embrace Franciscan poverty. The narrative, spanning four medieval countries and encountering his time's heretical beliefs and scandals, offers readers a deeply immersive and enlightening experience. The book is brought to life with vivid photographs, detailed maps, and compelling historical insights, including Saint Anthony’s writings.

Adding to the richness of these narratives are the contemporary voices of the faithful and intercultural dialogue, which serve to deepen our understanding of one of the world's most popular religious figures.

Dr. Doretta Whalen, a retired adjunct professor of music, has written these extraordinary narratives in honor of Saint Anthony's inspiring example of putting faith into action. In her own act of faith, Dr. Whalen donates all proceeds from book sales and contributions to her parish, with a vision to strengthen her community for liturgical worship, ministry, and outreach.

Residing in Pittsburgh, PA, Dr. Whalen continues to inspire through her teaching of music, her service as a cantor, and her volunteer work at the Parish of Saint Raphael the Archangel. Her varied interests span from swimming and tap dancing to flower gardening and studying Spanish on Duolingo.

We warmly invite you to attend one of the world's biggest literary events at the Miami Book Fair International this November and seize the unique opportunity to meet Doretta Lonnet Whalen. Dive deep into the captivating odyssey of Saint Anthony, and be enthralled by her masterful and enlightening rendition of the saint's life and legacy. This event promises to be an enriching experience, providing a blend of historical insights and compelling narratives.

