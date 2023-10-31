St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary *UPDATE*
The St. Johnsbury Barracks is continuing to investigate a burglary that took place at Groton Timberworks on 10/17/2023. Troopers received photographs from a nearby business of a vehicle believed to be involved in the burglary, which is attached to this news release. The original photograph of the persons of interest is also included.
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and persons.
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by using the link below:
https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
Initial release sent on 10/18/2023:
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007745
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/18/2023 between 0000 and 0200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2126 Scott Highway, Groton VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Groton Timberworks & Jonathan Bilodeau
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury was notified of a burglary involving forced entry at Groton Timberworks. Power tools and industrial equipment were stolen, totaling thousands of dollars. An employee's vehicle parked on site was also entered, and a vehicle booster pack was stolen from it.
A neighboring business (Groton Tire and Auto) also reported vehicles in their parking lot were entered, but nothing has been reported stolen so far in the investigation.
A photograph with the persons of interest is attached to this press release. Troopers do not have a vehicle description at this time. Anyone with information about the identities of the people in the photograph are encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by using the link below:
https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
COURT ACTION: Pending investigation
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585