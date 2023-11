INTMAX Completes its Strategic Round

INTMAX Completes Strategic Round

Ryodan Systems AG, Announces Completion of Strategic Round for Project INTMAX, Aiming to Globalize Ethereum as a Payment Infrastructure

INTMAX's Wallet launched, eyeing protocol. We aim for Ethereum L2 payment solution with minimal fees & a billion daily user capacity. Our goal: secure, affordable crypto, advancing financial freedom.” — Leona Hioki, CEO of Ryodan Systems AG