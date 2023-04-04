INTMAX integration with Scroll & “wen Tokyo”?

With no internal VM, INTMAX is able to provide the benefits above to the Scroll ecosystem through integration with Scroll's zkEVM rollup
INTMAX is pleased to announce our collaboration with Scroll's cutting edge community-first zkEVM technology.
LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND , April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTMAX is pleased to announce our collaboration with Scroll's cutting edge community-first zkEVM technology. INTMAX's stateless zkRollup combines very high scalability with customizable privacy, something that is not possible with regular Rollups. With no internal VM, INTMAX is able to provide the benefits above to the Scroll ecosystem through integration with Scroll's zkEVM rollup.
One key feature of INTMAX is that it is stateless, meaning that the validator keeps no data. Some major advantages of this are that it enables decentralization of sequencing, which parallelizes processes at a fundamental consensus level, and that users keep data by themselves. INTMAX leverages its stateless feature to solve many of the problems that still remain in Layer 2, such as data availability efficiency, sequencer decentralization, interoperability, and privacy.
Wen Tokyo?
We are also excited to be co-hosting a “zk Night” just after ETH Tokyo with the Scroll team. If you care about the future of zkRollups, this event is for you! We’re looking forward to meeting and building the future together.
We are tirelessly building INTMAX network, and plan to launch the Alpha version on Ethereum mainnet Q2 2023. Stay tuned for more information and join our community!
