New Investments Will Increase Access to Health Care for Low-Income Californians

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, through the Department of Health Care Services, is investing $144 million across 145 organizations and providers throughout the state to increase access to health care services for millions of Medi-Cal members.
“California is making health care more accessible for people all across the state, regardless of their income. Today’s investment breaks down barriers so more Californians can get the care and support they need, where they live and when they need it – leading to healthier lives and a healthier California.”
