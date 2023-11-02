Submit Release
MTI Employees Recognized in the Proceedings of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society Annual Meeting

Monterey Technologies, Inc.

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kami Wang and Erica Barhorst-Cates, PhD, of Monterey Technologies, Inc. (MTI), were recently published in the Proceedings of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society Annual Meeting.

Each year, the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society publishes the papers and abstracts from lectures at the Annual Meeting. The 400+ papers in each year’s volume of the Proceedings of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society Annual Meeting highlight the diversity of subject matter in the human factors and ergonomics field.

In their article titled, ‘Enhancing Usability Through Cross-Enterprise Design Standards: The Luxce Model’, Wang and Barhorst-Cates elaborate on how the successful collaboration across government, military & organizations in regards to user experience has resulted in a process that can be applied to other enterprise-wide design initiatives. They go on to discuss in depth their process of establishing and maintaining LUXCE (Lean User Experience Center for Excellence) design standards with an emphasis on practical advice for enterprise-level government system development. Monterey Technologies, Inc., is one of many respected organizations within the enterprise.

Based in Park City, Utah, with staff supporting clients throughout the U.S., MTI is a human-centered analysis, design, and ergonomics firm that believes technology should be developed to serve the needs of the human user. MTI’s goal is to develop systems that allow human users to be decision makers rather than human data integrators. Current clients include the military, defense contractors, and the commercial sector. Visit www.montereytechnologies.com to learn more.

